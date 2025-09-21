NFL Week 3 scores: Several teams get 1st win of 2025 season

Just when NFL fans believed they could see some of the teams that really dominated in the first two weeks of the season separate from the bad teams, Week 3 of the season happened.
The Cleveland Browns, somehow, got into the win column with a victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Carolina Panthers shut out the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears played tough in their win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Isaiah Rodgers raised the bar with his performance over the Cincinnati Bengals and Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts remained undefeated with a bruising victory over the Tennessee Titans. On the West Coast, Mac Jones kept the San Francisco 49ers unbeaten with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Read below for the rest of the Week 3 results.
Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
- Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21
Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025
- Cleveland Browns 13, Green Bay Packers 10
- Indianapolis Colts 41, Tennessee Titans 20
- Minnesota Vikings 48, Cincinnati Bengals 10
- Pittsburgh Steelers 21, New England Patriots 14
- Philadelphia Eagles 33, Los Angeles Rams 26
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29, New York Jets 27
- Washington Commanders 41, Las Vegas Raiders 24
- Carolina Panthers 30, Atlanta Falcons 0
- Jacksonville Jaguars 17, Houston Texans 10
- Los Angeles Chargers 23, Denver Broncos 20
- Seattle Seahawks 44, New Orleans Saints 13
- Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 14
- San Francisco 49ers 16, Arizona Cardinals 15
- Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants
Monday, Sept. 22, 2025
Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens
