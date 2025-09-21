Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 3 scores: Several teams get 1st win of 2025 season

Several teams remained undefeated as well

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jalen Hurts on Eagles' comeback win: 'If that doesn't show you what type of team we are, what does?' Video

Jalen Hurts on Eagles' comeback win: 'If that doesn't show you what type of team we are, what does?'

Jalen Hurts spoke on the Philadelphia Eagles' comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Just when NFL fans believed they could see some of the teams that really dominated in the first two weeks of the season separate from the bad teams, Week 3 of the season happened.

The Cleveland Browns, somehow, got into the win column with a victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Carolina Panthers shut out the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears played tough in their win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Isaiah Rodgers raised the bar with his performance over the Cincinnati Bengals and Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts remained undefeated with a bruising victory over the Tennessee Titans. On the West Coast, Mac Jones kept the San Francisco 49ers unbeaten with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Read below for the rest of the Week 3 results.

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

James Cook celebrates

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

  • Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Bryce Young with his teammates

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after scoring with tight end Mitchell Evans against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

  • Cleveland Browns 13, Green Bay Packers 10
  • Indianapolis Colts 41, Tennessee Titans 20
  • Minnesota Vikings 48, Cincinnati Bengals 10
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 21, New England Patriots 14
  • Philadelphia Eagles 33, Los Angeles Rams 26
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29, New York Jets 27
  • Washington Commanders 41, Las Vegas Raiders 24

  • Carolina Panthers 30, Atlanta Falcons 0
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 17, Houston Texans 10
  • Los Angeles Chargers 23, Denver Broncos 20
  • Seattle Seahawks 44, New Orleans Saints 13
  • Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 14
  • San Francisco 49ers 16, Arizona Cardinals 15
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants

Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates first down against Chicago Bears during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

