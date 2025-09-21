NFL Week 3 scores: Several teams get 1st win of 2025 season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just when NFL fans believed they could see some of the teams that really dominated in the first two weeks of the season separate from the bad teams, Week 3 of the season happened.

The Cleveland Browns, somehow, got into the win column with a victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Carolina Panthers shut out the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears played tough in their win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Isaiah Rodgers raised the bar with his performance over the Cincinnati Bengals and Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts remained undefeated with a bruising victory over the Tennessee Titans. On the West Coast, Mac Jones kept the San Francisco 49ers unbeaten with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Read below for the rest of the Week 3 results.

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Cleveland Browns 13, Green Bay Packers 10

Indianapolis Colts 41, Tennessee Titans 20

Minnesota Vikings 48, Cincinnati Bengals 10

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, New England Patriots 14

Philadelphia Eagles 33, Los Angeles Rams 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29, New York Jets 27

Washington Commanders 41, Las Vegas Raiders 24

COWBOYS' GEORGE PICKENS SLAMS HIS HELMET IN FRUSTRATION AFTER MISSED CATCH LEADS TO INTERCEPTION

Carolina Panthers 30, Atlanta Falcons 0

Jacksonville Jaguars 17, Houston Texans 10

Los Angeles Chargers 23, Denver Broncos 20

Seattle Seahawks 44, New Orleans Saints 13

Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 14

San Francisco 49ers 16, Arizona Cardinals 15

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants

Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens