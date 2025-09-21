Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' George Pickens slams his helmet in frustration after missed catch leads to interception

Bears won the game, 31-14

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Cowboys vs. Bears: 'FOX NFL Sunday' crew previews America's Game of the Week Video

Cowboys vs. Bears: 'FOX NFL Sunday' crew previews America's Game of the Week

The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew previewed the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was frustrated on the sideline after a pass went off his hands and into the arms of Chicago Bears defensive back Tremaine Edmunds in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had Pickens open eight yards down the field. Perhaps, the pass was just a bit too far out in front of the wide receiver. It went off his hands and Edmunds made a terrific diving catch to secure the pick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

George Pickens celebrates

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Pickens slammed his helmet onto the ground while back on his bench.

He had five catches on nine targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter. However, he was unable to make a bigger impact on the game as the Cowboys saw CeeDee Lamb go down with an ankle injury earlier in the game.

Chicago won the game, 31-14.

VIKINGS' ISAIAH RODGERS MAKES NFL HISTORY WITH UNPRECEDENTED DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE AGAINST BENGALS

George Pickens and Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates with Tyler Smith (73) after Pickens caught a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams torched the Cowboys’ secondary on multiple plays. The most electrifying play came on a flea-flicker. He stepped up in the pocket, and with the defense breathing down his neck, he found Luther Burden III for the first-quarter score.

Williams was 19-of-28 with 298 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Burden led the Bears with three catches for 101 yards. Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet had touchdown catches as well. Eight different targets had catches.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed at least 30 points for the second straight time and third time out of the last five games going back to last year’s regular season.

Caleb Williams throws

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams are now 1-2 on the year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue