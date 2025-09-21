Cowboys' George Pickens slams his helmet in frustration after missed catch leads to interception

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was frustrated on the sideline after a pass went off his hands and into the arms of Chicago Bears defensive back Tremaine Edmunds in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had Pickens open eight yards down the field. Perhaps, the pass was just a bit too far out in front of the wide receiver. It went off his hands and Edmunds made a terrific diving catch to secure the pick.

Pickens slammed his helmet onto the ground while back on his bench.

He had five catches on nine targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter. However, he was unable to make a bigger impact on the game as the Cowboys saw CeeDee Lamb go down with an ankle injury earlier in the game.

Chicago won the game, 31-14.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams torched the Cowboys’ secondary on multiple plays. The most electrifying play came on a flea-flicker. He stepped up in the pocket, and with the defense breathing down his neck, he found Luther Burden III for the first-quarter score.

Williams was 19-of-28 with 298 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Burden led the Bears with three catches for 101 yards. Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet had touchdown catches as well. Eight different targets had catches.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed at least 30 points for the second straight time and third time out of the last five games going back to last year’s regular season.

Both teams are now 1-2 on the year.