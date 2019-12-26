Expand / Collapse search
NFL
NFL Week 17 preview, times, betting odds & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The last week of the NFL season will be important for several teams.

Week 17 has playoff implications for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. There are two playoff spots left – the final AFC Wild Card spot and the spot for the NFC East division winner. Both will be decided in pivotal matchups.

The Steelers clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Titans loss, or a tie and a Titans loss, or a Titans loss, an Indianapolis Colts win and Raiders loss or tie, or a Titans loss, Colts win and the Steelers tie the Raiders in a strength-of-victory tiebreaker. According to NFL.com, the Steelers tie the Raiders in strength-of-victory if the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins all win.

The Titans can clinch a playoff spot if the win, or tie with a Steelers loss or tie, or a Steelers loss and Colts loss or tie.

The Raiders have the longest shot. Oakland gets into the playoffs with a win, a Steelers loss, a Titans loss, a Colts loss and will get the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Steelers if the of the teams win or tie: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots.

The Chiefs and Patriots also have some stakes riding on Week 17. New England will clinch a first-round bye if they win or tie against the Dolphins or the Chiefs lose or tie. Kansas City needs a win and Patriots loss to clinch a first-round bye.

The NFC is a bit more complicated.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will both be gunning for the NFC East title. Dallas can clinch a playoff spot with a win and Eagles loss. Philadelphia gets into the playoffs if they win or tie or if the Cowboys loss or tie.

The top teams are all in contention for home-field advantage or first-round byes in the NFC.

The Packers can clinch a first-round bye if they win, or the New Orleans Saints lose, or they tie and the San Francisco 49ers lose or they tie and the Saints tie. They can get home-field advantage if they win and the 49ers either lose or tie or they tie and the 49ers lose and the Saints lose or tie.

The Saints can clinch a first-round bye if they win and the Packers lose or tie, or they win and the 49ers lose or tie, or they tie and the Packers lose, or they tie and the 49ers lose or the 49ers lose and the Packers win or tie. They can clinch home-field advantage if they win, the Packers lose or tie and the 49ers lose or tie or they tie and the Packers lose and the 49ers lose.

The primetime matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will be for the NFC West title. The 49ers can clinch a first-round ye with a win, or a tie and Packers loss or tie, or a tie and a Saints loss or tie. They can clinch home-field advantage with a win or a tie, Packers loss or tie and Saints loss or tie.

Seattle gets a first-round bye with a win and Packers loss and will get home-field advantage with a win and losses from the Packers and Saints.

There will be a ton to pay attention to Sunday.

PATRIOTS (12-3) VS. DOLPHINS (4-11)

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, top, gets a lift from offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn after catching a pass for a two-point conversion in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, top, gets a lift from offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn after catching a pass for a two-point conversion in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Patriots (-969); Dolphins (+649)

Spread: Patriots (-14.5), Dolphins (+14.5)

Over/Under: 44.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

BILLS (10-5) VS. JETS (6-9)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, drops back to pass under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, drops back to pass under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Bills (-128), Jets (+108)

Spread: Bills (-1.5), Jets (+1.5)

Over/Under: 36; Over (-110), Under (-110)

PANTHERS (5-10) VS. SAINTS (12-3)

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Clayton Geathers (26) and Anthony Walker (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Clayton Geathers (26) and Anthony Walker (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Panthers (+506), Saints (-700)

Spread: Panthers (+13), Saints (-13)

Over/Under: 45.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

BENGALS (1-14) VS. BROWNS (6-9)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 31-15 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 31-15 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Bengals (+130), Browns (-150)

Spread: Bengals (+3), Browns (-3)

Over/Under: 44; Over (-110), Under (-110)

LIONS (3-10-1) VS. PACKERS (12-3)

Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, right, celebrate after a sack during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, right, celebrate after a sack during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Lions (+462), Packers (-625)

Spread: Lions (+13), Packers (-13)

Over/Under: 43; Over (-110), Under (-110)

CHIEFS (11-4) VS. CHARGERS (5-10)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Chiefs (-401), Chargers (+324)

Spread: Chiefs (-9), Chargers (+9)

Over/Under: 44.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

VIKINGS (10-5) VS. BEARS (7-8)

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) celebrates after intercepting a Green Bay Packers pass during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) celebrates after intercepting a Green Bay Packers pass during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Vikings (-125), Bears (+105)

Spread: Vikings (-1), Bears (+1)

Over/Under: 37; Over (-110), Under (-110)

BUCCANEERS (7-8) VS. FALCONS (6-9)

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Date: December 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-125), Falcons (+105)

Spread: Buccaneers (-1), Falcons (+1)

Over/Under: 48; Over (-110), Under (-110)

RAVENS (13-2) VS. STEELERS (8-7)

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III works out prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore. It will be Griffin's first NFL start since 2016 on Sunday, Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III works out prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore. It will be Griffin's first NFL start since 2016 on Sunday, Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: (+105), Steelers (-125)

Spread: Ravens (+2), Steelers (-2)

Over/Under: 37.5; Over (-110), Unver (-110)

COWBOYS (7-8) VS. REDSKINS (3-12)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches from the sidelines in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches from the sidelines in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Cowboys (-525), Redskins (+400)

Spread: Cowboys (-10.5), Redskins (+10.5)

Over/Under: 44; Over (-110), Under (-110)

TEXANS (10-5) VS. TITANS (8-7)

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, right, is congratulated after scoring at touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, right, is congratulated after scoring at touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Texans (+163), Titans (-190)

Spread: Texans (-1), Titans (+1)

Over/Under: 45; Over (-110), Under (-110)

JAGUARS (5-10) VS. COLTS (7-8)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Jaguars (+170), Colts (-200)

Spread: Jaguars (+4), Colts (-4)

Over/Under: 43; Over (-110), Under (-110)

GIANTS (4-11) VS. EAGLES (8-7)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: Giants (+181), Eagles (-216)

Spread: Giants (+4.5), Eagles (-4.5)

Over/Under: 44.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

BRONCOS (6-9) VS. RAIDERS (7-8)

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock scrambles during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock scrambles during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Moneyline: Broncos (-175), Raiders (+151)

Spread: Broncos (-3), Raiders (+3)

Over/Under: 40.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

RAMS (8-7) VS. CARDINALS (5-9-1)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff rolls out to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff rolls out to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Date: December 29

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Moneyline: TBD

Spread: Rams (-7), Cardinals (+7)

Over/Under: 49; Over (-110), Under (-110)

SEAHAWKS (11-4) VS. 49ERS (12-4)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Date: December 29

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Moneyline: Seahawks (+160), 49ers (-185)

Spread: Seahawks (+3), 49ers (-3)

Over/Under: 40.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

Betting odds courtesy PennBets.com

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_