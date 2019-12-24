Marshawn Lynch re-joins Seahawks eight days after serving tequila shots to Raiders fans

Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks more than a year after he last stepped onto an NFL field.

Lynch and Robert Turbin signed with the Seahawks on Monday to fill voids left by injuries to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise. All three players were integral parts of Seattle’s backfield this season.

Lynch last appeared in a game for the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 14, 2018. Ironically, he was playing against the Seahawks. He ran for 45 yards on 13 carries and failed to score a touchdown. He stepped away from football after that but never officially signed his retirement paperwork.

It’s unclear what kind of football shape Lynch is in.

He was last spotted on Dec. 15 in the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium parking lot prior to the Raiders’ final home game serving tequila shots to fans.

A source told ESPN that Lynch’s contract is only for Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers and the playoffs. Lynch recently said in an interview posted on YouTube that he would consider returning to play for the Seahawks because “We got history there. We got unfinished business.”

Pete Carroll was optimistic that Lynch would be in playing shape.

“He's had plenty of time to be working and get ready in case something came up, and I'm anxious to see him when we get him here,” he told 710 ESPN Seattle before Lynch signed a deal. “There's a lot of history here that's great history. There was nobody that ever amplified the kind of mentality and toughness that we like to play with, so if we get a chance to get the Beast back on the field, we'll see how that works out.”

Lynch played more than five seasons with the Seahawks from the middle of 2010 to 2015, helping the team to a Super Bowl in 2013. He burst onto the scene with an incredible run in an NFC playoff game against the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

During his time in Seattle, he ran for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns. He joined the Oakland Raiders prior to the start of the 2017 season and played 21 games for them.

Seattle plays the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night to determine the NFC West division champion.