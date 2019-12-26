Antonio Brown slams his own father after receiving criticism over handling NFL's pressure

Antonio Brown delivered a harsh response to his father’s criticism of him in a tweet Tuesday.

The free-agent wide receiver’s father, Eddie Brown, told ESPN in a lengthy profile detailing the former New England Patriots star's drama over the last year, that his son doesn’t know how to handle the “overwhelming” pressures of being an NFL star.

Eddie Brown told ESPN that his son told him, “Maybe I need to change what I’m doing” after the wide receiver was cut by Patriots.

The receiver's father added: “It really hit a head with the situation in Pittsburgh. … It all became overwhelming. Instead of reaching out for counseling or understanding of how to deal with it, he decided to handle [it] himself, and it didn’t come out the right way.”

Antonio Brown offered a nasty rebuke of his father on Twitter after the ESPN story dropped.

“My dad a failure with 9 kids working @ups he still pays my mom child support do not take anything he says serious I just bought him a Rolex for waisted [sic] time !! Only news he can make talking about me what about your other 8 kids chump,” the wide receiver tweeted.

Despite reports of interest in Brown around the NFL, no team has signed him or even worked him out since his release by the Patriots. Brown has repeatedly criticized the NFL and Patriots owner Robert Kraft while also apologizing for the “drama” he brought the team.

Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault and awaits a decision over potential discipline for the league. He is also reportedly in the middle of another lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children claiming that she is refusing to leave his home despite being served with an eviction notice.

Meanwhile, Brown is said to be working on a rap album and has been seen canoodling with a model on Instagram.