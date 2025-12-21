NFL Week 16 scores: Playoff pressure leads to thrilling finishes across league

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thrilling games were played across the NFL in Week 16, starting on Thursday night with the Seattle Seahawks’ overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams and into the weekend.

The NFL playoff picture came into focus as well with more teams being eliminated from contention and the main players entering the spotlight.

The AFC’s postseason bracket is foggy at best. There is only one team that clinched a berth going into Week 16 and that was the Denver Broncos. There are five teams with at least 11 wins and six teams with at least 10 wins.

The Detroit Lions’ close loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers meant they were living on a prayer to get into the playoffs. It also meant the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers clinched berths. The Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are also in as of Week 16.

Here’s how the games played out.

Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025

Seattle Seahawks 38, Los Angeles Rams 37 (OT)

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Washington Commanders 18

Chicago Bears 22, Green Bay Packers 16 (OT)

Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025

Buffalo Bills 23, Cleveland Browns 20

Los Angeles Chargers 34, Dallas Cowboys 17

Tennessee Titans 26, Kansas City Chiefs 9

Cincinnati Bengals 45, Miami Dolphins 21

New Orleans Saints 29, New York Jets 6

Minnesota Vikings 16, New York Giants 13

Carolina Panthers 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

Jacksonville Jaguars 34, Denver Broncos 20

Atlanta Falcons 26, Arizona Cardinals 19

Houston Texans 23, Las Vegas Raiders 21

Pittsburgh Steelers 29, Detroit Lions 24

New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens

Monday, Dec. 22, 2025

San Francisco 49ers @ Indianapolis Colts