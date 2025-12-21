Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 16 scores: Playoff pressure leads to thrilling finishes across league

Several games came down to the wire in Week 16

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Thrilling games were played across the NFL in Week 16, starting on Thursday night with the Seattle Seahawks’ overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams and into the weekend.

The NFL playoff picture came into focus as well with more teams being eliminated from contention and the main players entering the spotlight.

Eric Saubert celebrates a victory

Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert, second from left, celebrates after making a two-point conversion during overtime in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo)

The AFC’s postseason bracket is foggy at best. There is only one team that clinched a berth going into Week 16 and that was the Denver Broncos. There are five teams with at least 11 wins and six teams with at least 10 wins.

The Detroit Lions’ close loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers meant they were living on a prayer to get into the playoffs. It also meant the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers clinched berths. The Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are also in as of Week 16.

Here’s how the games played out.

Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025

  • Seattle Seahawks 38, Los Angeles Rams 37 (OT)

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

Caleb Williams runs down the field

Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams gets away from Green Bay Packers' Lukas van Ness during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Chicago.  (Nam Huh/AP Photo)

  • Philadelphia Eagles 29, Washington Commanders 18
  • Chicago Bears 22, Green Bay Packers 16 (OT)

Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025

  • Buffalo Bills 23, Cleveland Browns 20
  • Los Angeles Chargers 34, Dallas Cowboys 17
  • Tennessee Titans 26, Kansas City Chiefs 9
  • Cincinnati Bengals 45, Miami Dolphins 21
Joe Burrow looks to pass

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo)

  • New Orleans Saints 29, New York Jets 6
  • Minnesota Vikings 16, New York Giants 13
  • Carolina Panthers 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
  • Jacksonville Jaguars 34, Denver Broncos 20
  • Atlanta Falcons 26, Arizona Cardinals 19
  • Houston Texans 23, Las Vegas Raiders 21
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 29, Detroit Lions 24
  • New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens

Monday, Dec. 22, 2025

  • San Francisco 49ers @ Indianapolis Colts

