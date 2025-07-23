NFL veteran Lorenzo Carter informs Titans of surprising retirement decision days before training camp start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee Titans veteran edge rusher Lorenzo Carter has retired just days before the start of training camp, the team announced Tuesday.

Carter, 29, signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Titans during free agency ahead of the 2025 season. But according to Titans general manager Mile Borgonzi, he only informed the team of his decision to retire on Monday – just two days before the start of training camp.

"He notified us yesterday that he will be retiring," Borgonzi said, according to the team's website. "So we wish him well."

Carter played in the NFL for seven seasons after the New York Giants selected him in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

The edge rusher spent the first four seasons with the Giants before he joined his hometown Atlanta Falcons for the final three seasons of his career.

Carter started 62 of his 96 career games in the NFL. He only started two of his 15 games in his rookie year, but after that he became a regular starter with the Giants.

In four seasons with the Giants, Carter had 153 combined tackles, 14.5 sacks, one interception, 15 passes defended, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Following his four-year stint with the Giants, Carter signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Falcons. Carter started all 17 games that season and parlayed that into a two-year, $9 million contract the following season.

Last season, Carter started 11 of the 13 games he played in and had 32 combined tackles and no sacks for the Falcons.

Without Carter, the Titans have seven edge rushers on their roster: Arden Key, Dre’Mont Jones, Femi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, Ali Gaye, Titus Leo, and Desmond Evans.

