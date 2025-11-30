Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL taps Black national anthem performer for Super Bowl LX

'Lift Every Voice and Sing' has been played in the NFL since 2020

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The NFL announced on Sunday that Coco Jones was tapped to play the Black national anthem at Super Bowl LX, which will take place on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jones is a singer/songwriter and actress who has appeared on "Bel-Air" and "The Voice." She released her first studio album, "Why Not More?" on April 25.

Coco Jones at the national championship

Recording artist Coco Jones performs the national anthem before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 20, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, and Brandi Carlile will sing "America the Beautiful."

"Super Bowl Sunday is the world’s biggest entertainment stage, and we’re proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture," NFL senior vice president of global event production Jon Barker said in a statement. "Beyond the game itself, the Super Bowl is a global celebration. These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world."

Jones will become the latest performer to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The performance of the Black national anthem has been a source of consternation for fans since the NFL decided to insert the song into the NFL season. It’s been routinely performed during the first game of the season and at the Super Bowl since 2020.

Coco Jones at the Grammys

Coco Jones on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Kevork Djansezian/USA TODAY)

Ledisi sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl LIX.

The NFL started to play the Black national anthem in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during an incident with police officers. Floyd’s death started a wave of actions against racial injustice across the U.S.

The NAACP began to promote "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as the Black national anthem in 1917.

Coco Jones at the 2023 ESPYs

American singer Coco Jones arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

Bad Bunny will be the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, which has already drawn scrutiny.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

