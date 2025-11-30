Shedeur Sanders dismisses reporter's 'rude' question about Browns coach's aggressiveness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Shedeur Sanders hype appeared to crater on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns rookie struggled in the team’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers and he faced questions about head coach Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling.

Sanders had a touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr., which helped Cleveland get the lead in the second quarter and caught the attention of LeBron James. But it was the only bit of offense that resulted in points for the Browns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After that touchdown, the Browns punted the ball away twice. Fannin, later, fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the 49ers. Browns punt returner Gage Larvadain also muffed the ball and the 49ers recovered. The Browns also turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter.

Sanders was asked about Stefanski’s aggressiveness to go for it on fourth down in their own territory.

"I mean first that’s a rude question to ask if I think if it was a great call by my coach," Sanders said. "… I like being out there playing. So, whatever that comes with it comes with. We’re not going to be here and ever point no finger at no coach or do anything like that. That’s extremely disrespectful. That’s not even in my place."

PANTHERS REACH 7 WINS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2022 WITH UPSET VICTORY OVER RAMS

Sanders didn’t turn the ball over. But he was 16-of-25 with 149 passing yards. The San Francisco defense got to him three times.

He lamented being unable to rally his teammates to get back into the game.

"Even when I shoot my shot and I miss, I just got to keep shooting and keep bringing everybody together. I know the offense and the team is counting on me to do my job and do what I gotta do and I feel like I failed them today," he added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefanski said Sanders will make start No. 3 against the Tennessee Titans next week.