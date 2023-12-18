NFL suspends Steelers' Damontae Kazee for rest of season over huge hit

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee’s big hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led to major consequences from the NFL on Monday.

Kazee was suspended for the rest of the season, including the postseason, the league announced. The NFL cited "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players" as the reason for the stark punishment.

The defensive back hit Pittman while the wide receiver was diving for the ball on a pass from Gardner Minshew. Kazee was ejected from the game and Pittman suffered a concussion.

Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, addressed a letter to Kazee.

"With 8:49 remaining in the 2nd quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote. "The video of the play shows that you delivered a forcible blow to the head/neck area of Colts’ receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was in a defenseless posture. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. Your actions were flagrant, and as a result, you were disqualified from the game.

"When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties."

Kazee could appeal the suspension. He was already fined four times this season for either "impermissible use of the helmet" or a "hit to a defenseless receiver."

For now, Kazee is set to miss games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, along with any potential playoff games.