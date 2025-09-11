Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charlie Kirk

NFL star's wife shares heartbreaking reaction to Charlie Kirk's assassination

Kirk was assassinated on a college campus

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Devon Mostert, the wife of NFL running back Raheem Mostert, grieved the assassination of conservative political influencer Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Mostert shared several photos of Kirk and his family on her Instagram Stories and offered a public reaction about her heartbreak.

The Mosterts in 2024

Raheem Mostert and Devon Mostert attend Women of the NFL and Nordstrom Host Super Bowl Happy Hour in Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

"My heart HURTS for them. For America," she captioned one of the posts on her Stories.

She was among those in the sports world to react to Kirk’s death. The wife of the Las Vegas Raiders running back joined Tim Tebow, Mark Teixeira, Brett Favre, Bruce Pearl and others in offering their thoughts and prayers for Kirk and his family.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was struck by a single bullet around 12:20 p.m. local time on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was surrounded by mostly college students as his event was getting underway.

LIVE UPDATES: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SPARKS MANHUNT AS SHOOTING SUSPECT REMAINS AT LARGE

Authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect in the shooting. However, officials offered more details about the person they’re after in a Thursday morning news conference.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls and Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said they obtained "good video footage" of the shooter while he was on the Utah Valley University Campus.

Investigators added that they believe the suspect to be "of college age."

The investigation into the assassination was still ongoing.

