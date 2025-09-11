NFL star's wife shares heartbreaking reaction to Charlie Kirk's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Devon Mostert, the wife of NFL running back Raheem Mostert, grieved the assassination of conservative political influencer Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Mostert shared several photos of Kirk and his family on her Instagram Stories and offered a public reaction about her heartbreak.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My heart HURTS for them. For America," she captioned one of the posts on her Stories.

She was among those in the sports world to react to Kirk’s death. The wife of the Las Vegas Raiders running back joined Tim Tebow, Mark Teixeira, Brett Favre, Bruce Pearl and others in offering their thoughts and prayers for Kirk and his family.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was struck by a single bullet around 12:20 p.m. local time on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was surrounded by mostly college students as his event was getting underway.

LIVE UPDATES: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SPARKS MANHUNT AS SHOOTING SUSPECT REMAINS AT LARGE

Authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect in the shooting. However, officials offered more details about the person they’re after in a Thursday morning news conference.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls and Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said they obtained "good video footage" of the shooter while he was on the Utah Valley University Campus.

Investigators added that they believe the suspect to be "of college age."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation into the assassination was still ongoing.