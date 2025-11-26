NFL star says he didn't talk to girlfriend for 2 days after losing to her in Scattergories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons may be one of the most competitive players in the NFL as he suggested he carries the same mentality on the field as he does off it.

Parsons told reporters on Tuesday that he is a big fan of board games and admitted that he didn’t talk to his girlfriend after losing a game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There was a time I was playing a game night with my girl. She went against me and I lost and I didn’t speak to her for about two days," Parsons said. "That mindset, I just hate to lose.

"I hate the feeling of someone beating me. I hate the feeling of someone stopping me. We’re all tired. We all get tired, that’s normal. We all have injuries, challenges of what we got to go through to get ready for the game. I think those are normal, but what’s not normal and what I tried to develop is, the mentality of pushing when we’re tired, pushing when we’re hurt. It’s challenging but when you get into that space, you find a lot of room to grow in."

Parsons admitted that he was playing Scattergories.

NFL ODDS: THANKSGIVING PARLAY, WEEK 13 PREDICTIONS, PICKS

"Scattergories. I like Scattergories. There’s times like, you know, I hate to say it but I think this is the only time I’m like a prima donna in life is when I’m playing board games," he said. "Now, I got certain family members that don’t want to play unless they’re on my team because they might get kicked out or get excluded from the rest of the activities for the week if they go against me."

The pass rusher added that he’s also a fan of Code Names and Connect Four.

"I probably haven’t lost in Connect Four in like five years," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Parsons is hoping to light the Packers’ fire for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions, which starts at 1 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.

He had 10 sacks and 30 tackles in his first season in Green Bay.