10 family board games that also make great gifts

Turn your family game night into a must-attend party when you bring the fun with these hugely popular and outrageously fun games. These 10 games will hold the attention of kids and adults alike. From TV-themed Clue to games based on all your favorite movies, there’s an option for every family member.

Board games also make great holiday presents, since they keep the fun going long after Christmas is over. Gift your kids, friends or parents any of these games and create many fun-filled days.

Original price: $24.99

Taco vs. Burrito was created by a seven-year-old, so it’s truly built with kids in mind. That said, adults and kids will love this fast-paced game. It’s a simple game where players compete to build the most valuable meal. The entire game takes just 10 to 15 minutes to play, so it’s great for younger kids.

You can buy this game and many of the others right on Amazon, and get them shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

"Wicked" is an extremely popular movie, play and book, so any kid will love this Wicked Game. This family-friendly game is based on the new movie. As you gather cards, you get to flip through the included storybook to learn the story.

Original price: $24.99



Do You Really Know Your Family? is a fun, easy-to-learn game that sparks plenty of interesting conversations. Just turn over each playing card and see who in your family can answer the question about you. The game is ideal for kids eight and up.

12 LAWN GAMES TO HELP YOUR FAMILY GET OUTSIDE MORE

A fun twist on the original Clue game, this Bob’s Burger Clue will be a huge hit with fans of the show. Players must attempt to solve the crime of who killed "Ned Boddy" at Linda Belcher’s dinner party. Like the classic game, they must determine the weapon used and which room in the Belcher's apartment the crime happened.

Original price: $59.99

The king of all roleplaying games, Catan is the perfect gift for older kids and teens who want to create their own worlds and settlements. The more settlements created, the better chance you have of winning. There are also countless expansion packs you can pick up to make your gift even more fun!

Original price: $14.94

Pass The Pigs was created back in the 1970s and has since been played by millions of people. It’s a simple dice rolling game, but instead of dice, you’re rolling pigs! You earn points depending on how the pigs land, and the first one to 100 wins.

KEEP YOUR KIDS ENTERTAINED ON LONG ROAD TRIPS WITH THESE 12 FINDS

Original price: $39.99

Monoply is a fun, competitive game. The Harry Potter Monopoly edition adds a little more magic to the game. You’re sorted into the classic Hogwarts houses, and you win points for your house as you progress in the game. You’ll land on all your favorite wizarding world attractions and build up your winnings.

Looking for a fun and educational game? Trivial Pursuit family edition tests both adults and kids with 1,200 trivia questions (600 for adults, 600 for kids). It’s a fast-paced game that’s easy to learn and filled with excitement.

Get your kids into chess early with a Jurassic Park-themed chess set. All the chess pieces are shaped like the Tyrannosaurus rex, Spinosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and Pteranodon.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

It doesn’t get much easier than the Barrel of Moneys game. This classic game is simple, all you have to do is build the longest chain of monkeys. If you drop a monkey, you lose your turn, and the player with the longest chain wins.