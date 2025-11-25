NFL Week 13 schedule: Fans get to feast on a ton of football

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s Thanksgiving week and the matchups in Week 13 couldn’t be more intense.

Each NFL team is back in action as there are no bye weeks this time around. Starting on Thursday, several teams who are in playoff contention are in need of crucial victories. The entire slate on Thursday and Friday has playoff implications.

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will be the appetizer to the feast. The game, which can be seen on FOX, will feature two of the top teams in the NFC North. Both teams are behind the Chicago Bears in the division, but could have a better chance at taking the crown with a victory.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott will clash in the middle game of Thanksgiving Day. Both teams are on the outside looking in, but have built a ton of momentum over the last week with hopes of making a bigger push to the postseason.

Joe Burrow is expected to return at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals when they do battle against the Baltimore Ravens. The Lamar Jackson-led squad are on a five-game winning streak and could end Week 13 in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Burrow hasn’t played since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2.

But that’s only the beginning of what is sure to be an exciting week of NFL action.

2025 NFL WEEK 13 PREDICTIONS, BETTING ODDS & TV SCHEDULE

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles (3 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025

San Francisco 49ers @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Rams @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos @ Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

New York Giants @ New England Patriots