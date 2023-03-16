NFL star Joe Mixon avoids charges, but sister indicted in shooting outside running back's home

Joe Mixon has been cleared of wrongdoing after shots were fired from his backyard, but his sister and her boyfriend are facing trouble.

Shalonda Mixon and Lamonte Brewer, both 34, have been indicted in the incident that sent a teenager to the hospital after he was shot in the foot.

The running back's sister has been charged with tampering evidence and obstructing justice, while Brewer was indicted on a felonious assault.

Authorities said the Cincinnati Bengals star was caught on video carrying a gun but added he did not fire shots or commit any crime.

Mixon's attorney, Peter Schaffer, released a statement on his client's actions during the incident:

"Joe and his physical therapist felt threatened and feared for their safety and the safety of the small children in the residence. At this time, Joe called the Bengals director of security to have police dispatched immediately to the residence. The physical therapist called 911 from a separate room. This 911 call recording has been made public and clearly shows the level of fear and concern in his voice from the situation as he was hiding behind a column in the house. The adults inside then instructed the five small children to race to the basement to shelter in place out of harm's way.

"Joe went outside for the purpose of trying to figure out what was going on outside his house. Joe had no intention to confront anyone, nor did he. He did not intend to threaten anyone, nor did he. He did not intend to shoot anyone, nor did he. He witnessed an individual carrying what appeared to be a rifle racing directly toward his property as the individual continued to bark instructions. When another individual discharged a firearm, Joe interceded to stop the person discharging a firearm."

The guns used turned out to be Nerf-style weapons, as the teenagers were playing "dart wars," according to the original incident report.

Mixon's sister and her boyfriend were the occupants of a vehicle that was spotted leaving the NFL player's house after the shots were fired, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately 11 rounds were fired from Mixon's backyard.