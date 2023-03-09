Joe Mixon's sister named suspect in shooting; shots fired from running back's backyard, police say

Joe Mixon's sister and another man were named suspects in a shooting that injured a minor earlier this week and nearly a dozen shots were fired from the Cincinnati Bengals running back's backyard, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Shalonda Mixon and Lamonte Brewer, both 34, were the occupants of a vehicle that was spotted leaving the Bengals running back's house after the shots were fired, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

TEXANS FINED $175,000 AND LOSE DRAFT PICK FOR SALARY CAP INFRACTION INVOLVING FORMER QB DESHAUN WATSON

Teenagers were playing "dart wars" with Nerf-style guns when one of them was shot in the foot with a rifle as he attempted to run away. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Approximately 11 rounds" were allegedly fired by "unknown suspect(s)." According to the report, the victim is a neighbor of Mixon's.

Crime scene tape was seen around Mixon's home and an evidence marker was placed in the yard, FOX 19 reported after Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Shalonda Mixon denied her brother's involvement in the shooting earlier this week. No arrests have been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just over a month ago, Mixon faced a misdemeanor charge of menacing over allegations he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati, stemming from an alleged incident in January. Those charges were dismissed in early February.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.