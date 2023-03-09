Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Joe Mixon's sister named suspect in shooting; shots fired from running back's backyard, police say

Shalonda Mixon denied her brother was involved

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Joe Mixon's sister and another man were named suspects in a shooting that injured a minor earlier this week and nearly a dozen shots were fired from the Cincinnati Bengals running back's backyard, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Shalonda Mixon and Lamonte Brewer, both 34, were the occupants of a vehicle that was spotted leaving the Bengals running back's house after the shots were fired, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Jan 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) looks for room during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.

Jan 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) looks for room during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Teenagers were playing "dart wars" with Nerf-style guns when one of them was shot in the foot with a rifle as he attempted to run away. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Approximately 11 rounds" were allegedly fired by "unknown suspect(s)." According to the report, the victim is a neighbor of Mixon's.

Crime scene tape was seen around Mixon's home and an evidence marker was placed in the yard, FOX 19 reported after Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Shalonda Mixon denied her brother's involvement in the shooting earlier this week. No arrests have been made.

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates his touchdown with Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates his touchdown with Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Just over a month ago, Mixon faced a misdemeanor charge of menacing over allegations he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati, stemming from an alleged incident in January. Those charges were dismissed in early February.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.