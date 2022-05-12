Expand / Collapse search
NFL schedule release: Rams' first opponent announced as they look to defend Super Bowl

Los Angeles is looking for back-to-back Super Bowl titles

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Rams’ first game of the 2022 NFL regular season was revealed Thursday.

The Rams will start their Super Bowl defense against another championship favorite: the Buffalo Bills. It’s customary for the Super Bowl champion to be in the first game of the regular season. Los Angeles was just waiting for who their opponent was going to be.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams passes during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams passes during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Los Angeles and Buffalo will play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Von Miller, who helped anchor the defense for Los Angeles during their Super Bowl run, will return to the stadium in which he won his second ring. Miller signed with the Bills in the offseason and will be a part of a defense that was ranked first in points allowed and yards allowed.

Josh Allen will bring his high-flying offense and with him wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and newly signed Jamison Crowder. Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary are also back on offense.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) during game vs Kanas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City, MO.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) during game vs Kanas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City, MO. (David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The Rams will have Super Bowl MVP Matthew Stafford guiding the offense once more. Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and newly signed Allen Robinson are his targets. Cam Akers is expected to be at full health as well. Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner will anchor the defense.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) near the end of in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) near the end of in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles will look to do the near-impossible: win back-to-back Super Bowls. It’s something that hasn’t been done since the 2003 and 2004 seasons by the New England Patriots.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.