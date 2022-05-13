NFL schedule 2022: Chargers troll opponents in creative anime video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers had one of the most creative NFL schedule releases on Thursday night.

While all teams did their best to one-up each other on another night of list reading, the Chargers first compared their upcoming opponents to Pop-Tarts.

Then the organization asked their fan base whether they should release an anime version of their schedule. Obviously, the fans went wild for it.

The Chargers also appeared to troll the Jacksonville Jaguars and former coach Urban Meyer in their clip. When the team showed who they would play in Week 3, there was a Jaguar sitting at a bar in apparent reference to Meyer’s controversy last season in which he was seen at an Ohio bar after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a woman dancing near his lap.

Los Angeles also appeared to take a parting shot at the Cleveland Browns. When they showed the Browns were on the schedule, a message popped up which read: "Redacted on advice of our lawyers."

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders were also in the crosshairs.

The Chargers will look to make the playoffs with a loaded roster that now includes linebacker Khalil Mack, who the team acquired from the Chicago Bears in the offseason.

The team was a win or a tie away from making the playoffs last season but lost to the Raiders in the final week of the season.