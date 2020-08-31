Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

NFL reveals more in-game social and racial justice plans

NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: 'It Takes All Of Us' on one end line, 'End Racism' on the other

Associated Press
close
Herschel Walker on NFL plans to boost social justice initiatives, political blame game over COVID responseVideo

Herschel Walker on NFL plans to boost social justice initiatives, political blame game over COVID response

The NFL is reportedly planning extensive social justice content for week 1 of the new season; reaction from football great Herschel Walker.

NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other.

As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps.

Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, a T-shirt designed by NFL Players Association executive committee member Michael Thomas, a safety with the Houston Texans, can be worn in warmups. That T-shirt says: “Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us,” in the front. The back says reads: “End racism.”

Players can choose either a name of a victim or one of four preferred phrases the NFL has approved: “Stop Hate”; ”It Takes All Of Us"; “End Racism”; or "Black Lives Matter.’” The same choices are available for coaches and on-field officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each week, the NFL will feature the story of a victim of social or racial injustice or police brutality and tell that person's story "in and around" the games, the league said.

NBC Sports initially reported the end zone displays and warmups designed by Thomas.

Trending in Sports