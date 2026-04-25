'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson says he understands fan frustration over costly streaming subscriptions

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"NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson said he understands why fans are frustrated with the NFL and the number of services the league requires fans to watch the games.

Hanson, 54, said that he is one of the people who go out and buy all the services to watch the primetime games.

"There is no shortage of conversation around that topic there. I’m a broadcaster, but I'm also a football fan. When I'm not on the air, on NFL RedZone broadcasting, I'm watching every national standalone game. So I'm one of those people who gets this subscription, that subscription, this avenue to watch all of the games. I can understand the frustration," Hanson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

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NFL fans who want access to every game need to purchase YouTube TV for "NFL Sunday Ticket," in addition to the costly subscriptions for all the streaming services the NFL uses to broadcast games.

Those streaming services are Amazon Prime, Peacock and Netflix. The combination of those respective services is over $1,500 a year, and that doesn’t include the fees that come with basic cable packages or high-speed Wi-Fi needed to accommodate the platforms.

Hanson said the NFL does want to be mindful about how it distributes its product.

"The NFL, though, has made a statement saying that they have more games on free television, you know, traditional broadcast television, the main old traditional broadcast networks than any other major sports leagues in North America, at least, which is true," Hanson said.

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"Yet the NFL wants to be mindful of how we serve the fans and how the product is distributed. They recognize that, yeah, okay, now you need this subscription, that subscription, this platform to be able to watch the games. It's a balancing act."

Hanson said the NFL needs to balance making money while not pricing out the fans.

"The NFL is a for-profit business, right? It is. They make a lot of money. They also impact American society. So in maximizing the business while keeping your fans as engaged and as passionate, as the amazing NFL fans are, is a balancing act that they will try to find a good equilibrium," Hanson said.

The Justice Department reportedly opened an investigation into the NFL over its use of streaming services.

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A Fox News poll in March indicated that 72% of sports fans think major sporting events should stay free on broadcast TV, amid reports that the NFL is considering allowing teams to sell the rights to preseason games to streaming services.

FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty credited FCC Chairman Brendan Carr with identifying at that "public interest is no longer being served, and the need for government immunity is less clear" a recent press conference.

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"Indeed, more than 8,000 people have submitted comments at the FCC — with 98% of those comments expressing frustration with the streaming migration trend and their hope that broadcast will remain the preeminent platform for watching their favorite team," she said. "Getting broadcast policy right includes empowering broadcasters to respond to this widely felt consumer need and ensure broadcasters’ continued ability to serve local communities not only through sports but other programming, as well."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

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