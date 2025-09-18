'NFL RedZone host' Scott Hanson reveals extreme Sunday preparation routine for marathon broadcasts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL players and coaches aren’t the only ones leaving it all out on the field on Sundays.

"NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson gives it his all for the seven to eight hours the beloved show might run. The 54-year-old host doesn’t eat, drink or take any bathroom breaks throughout the afternoon.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the longtime host gave an inside look into his gameday preparation.

"NFL RedZone" is filmed from studios in Los Angeles, so kickoff for him is at 10:00 a.m. PT. But his days start hours earlier.

"My Sunday begins at 4 a.m., 4:30 a.m. That's when the alarm clock rings. Believe it or not, I don't even usually need the alarm clock. I am so wired to get up on an NFL Sunday, my body will wake me up before the alarm even has to buzz," Hanson told Fox News Digital. "I grab a shower. I don't drink coffee. People are extremely shocked by that, because of all the energy I guess I exhibit. Not a coffee drinker. I head into the studio, and then I'm in the studio about five hours before showtime."

Hanson’s breakfast at the studio is the same every week, made to help him retain water throughout the show.

"The chefs at the network make me the same dense protein, salty breakfast, so I can retain water so that I don't have to use the facilities."

Hanson cuts off all food and liquids about three and a half hours before showtime.

About two hours ahead of the opening kickoff, Hanson goes to a production meeting to do final preparations.

"We have a production meeting about two hours before showtime. I go over all the notes that I have with the entire crew. So we're all on the same page with storylines, facts, figures, milestones to look for, so that we know, hey, we expect this to happen in this game or this might happen in this game. Make sure we're covering it. Make sure we all know why we need to show this at this given time."

With an hour before the show begins, he will put on his suit and get makeup done and then rehearse the beginning part of the show.

"We do a little rehearsal, believe it or not. It's an ad-libbed show, of course," Hanson said. "But we do a rehearsal. The first two minutes of the show are the only part that is scripted. I usually write out."

"What I'd like to say to bring the audience in, to ratchet up the energy and passion, and to welcome the entire football world into a new episode of ‘NFL RedZone.’ We'll rehearse that around 9:30 a.m."

Hanson’s final bathroom break comes while the clock is counting down to showtime.

"Five minutes before showtime, when most of you guys are watching the countdown clock on ‘NFL RedZone,’ I'm in the men's room using the facilities for the final time, because we don't stop, and I haven't taken a break in more than a decade, and I don't intend to," Hanson said.

"So you guys are watching the clock tick down. I'm finishing up. I come back in the studio at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. We kick off the laser show, and then it's rock and roll for 40, 50, 60 touchdowns in an afternoon."

Hanson recently partnered with Lowe’s for its "Earn Your Sunday" campaign.

For millions of NFL fans, Sundays are about football, family and tradition. With "Earn Your Sunday," Lowe’s is encouraging fans to bring the same dedication and preparation they have for their teams into their homes. Hanson said Lowe’s has everything you need to get your home project done during the week so that fans can enjoy their football Sundays.

"Lowe's has come up with a great campaign this year, called ‘Earn Your Sunday.’ And the concept is this, we all have projects we need to do in the house, around the house, in the yard. Everyone's got them, right? Well, Lowe's is encouraging everyone to 'Let's get it done during the week, on Friday or Saturday, so that you have earned your Sunday to be able to sit down and rock and roll with Uncle Scott or with your favorite football team,'" Hanson said.

"I think this campaign this year will really resonate with fans because none of us want to sit on the couch all day on Sunday and feel guilty. We want to know, ‘Ah, got the projects done.’ You go to Lowe's, you get the things you need required to get the projects done in your house. You have earned your Sunday."

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are all among NFL stars who support Lowe’s campaign.

"It’s gonna be a lot of fun this season," Hanson said.

