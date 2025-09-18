Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa draws backlash for admitting he 'can't do half' of what Bills star Josh Allen can

The Bills host the Dolphins on Thursday night

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the subject of criticism this week after he was complimentary of Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen ahead of their Thursday night matchup, admitting that he "can’t do half of what he does." 

Tagovailoa spoke highly of Allen during a press conference this week when asked about the reigning NFL MVP’s skill set. 

Josh Allen celebrates

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"Dude, he's top tier. If it's not with his arm, it's with his legs. That dude can do literally anything he wants," Tagovailoa told reporters Tuesday. 

"Definitely different skill set for me. I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that, and then with how he can just chuck a ball down the field with how far and the arm strength that he has, he's supreme when it comes to that. It's going to be fun to get to see him, get to play him again and we'll see."

Tagovailoa’s complimentary comments did not sit well with some analysts, who criticized the sixth-year NFL pro for the comparison as the winless Dolphins prepare for a tough division matchup against the Bills in primetime. 

"If I were the Miami Dolphins front office, I’d be p---ed," ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said during Wednesday’s "First Take."

Tua Tagovailoa sacked

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is tailed by New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

"Let me tell you why. Did you say that when we were evaluating you coming into the National Football League? Did you say that during the interview process? … To say that about another quarterback within your division, you ain’t giving me much of a chance to believe in you." 

Former NFL tight end and Super Bowl champion Luke Willson said separately during an appearance on "SportsCenter" that while he didn’t disagree with Tagovailoa’s assessment of Allen, it’s not a good look for the former Alabama standout. 

"Tua is the fifth pick overall (2020 NFL Draft). This guy is supposed to have a lot of weapons here. He was at Alabama, the best college [football program] during the Nick Saban era for over a decade, it felt like. So to be like, ‘Yeah, he can do a lot of things I can’t do’ – and I think what made it worse and what made it really cringe was the fact that Miami looks horrible right now." 

Tua Tagovailoa warm up

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is seen before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski even speculated that Tagovailoa’s comments might be an indication of a confidence issue. 

"When you're another opposing NFL quarterback, you don't go to that extreme of a praise," he said during an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show." "It kind of means that your confidence is shot right now." 

The Bills host Miami on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

