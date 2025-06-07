NFL receiver Chris Conley announces retirement after 10 seasons to pursue new career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL veteran receiver Chris Conley is leaving football to pursue his other passions.

Conley, 32, announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons with a post on social media, explaining he’s finally accomplished what he set out to do as a child.

"When I was a kid I wrote down a set of goals. On that list was ‘Play 10 years in the NFL.’ Now that this goal has been accomplished it’s time to set sights on something new," Conley, who spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, wrote.

"The past 10 years have been a dream. Getting the opportunity to play in the league was an honor and whether it was catching touchdowns or blocking for them I truly gave it my all."

Conley’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, told the NFL Network Conley will enroll at the University of Georgia to pursue his dreams of becoming a filmmaker.

"God makes no mistakes and I’m thankful he proved this to me throughout my career," Conley’s post said. "He is more than enough. See you in the next dream."

A third-round pick out of Georgia, Conley was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he played four seasons. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Conley made his sole Super Bowl appearance against his former team, the Chiefs, in 2024. He caught one pass for 18 yards in the Niners’ 25-22 loss.

He finished his career with 226 receptions for 2,998 yards and 15 touchdowns.