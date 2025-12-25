NFL Pro Bowler Dak Prescott’s Christmas wish includes greater say in Cowboys front office decisions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dak Prescott will be heading to the NFL Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was named one of three NFC quarterbacks selected for the league's showcase of the year's top players. Several of Prescott’s teammates — wide receiver George Pickens and offensive lineman Tyler Smith — will join him in the San Francisco Bay Area during Super Bowl LX week for the Pro Bowl festivities. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and kicker Brandon Aubrey also received nods.

The Cowboys, however, will not be competing in the big game — or the postseason at all, for that matter. Dallas dropped a third game in a row in Week 16 to fall to 6-8-1 on the season. The Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Despite his Pro Bowl nod, Prescott emphasized the importance of winning over personal accolades.

"It's cool. It's something good within the season. Understanding every year I work my tail off to try to be the best quarterback I can for this team. Ultimately, I feel like I'm judged off of wins," he said. "I didn't get it done this season. However, the individual numbers, performance record, allowed an individual accolade, but that's 100% still a team deal."

Prescott then gave his teammates credit for their contributions to his on-field successes.

"When you're the quarterback of this team, to be able to put up numbers like that, you've got to have receivers like George, CeeDee, Ferg, the rest of the guys. And you've got to have a great offensive line. ... My success, that accolade, is 100% with each and every one of those guys in there. It's pretty cool to be a Pro Bowler, but at the end of the day, it's not what we're going for."

Longtime Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones shouldered blame for the team’s three-decade championship drought.

"I’ll admit that the Cowboys' management has played a big role (in the 30-year Super Bowl drought)," Jones said after last Sunday's loss. "But seriously, I’m very disappointed that the way we’re structured, and my role, puts us here tonight. I’m tremendously disappointed."

Prescott will turn 33 before next season kicks off. Considering more football is behind him than in front of him, the veteran signal-caller hinted he wants a more vocal role in the team’s front office decision-making going forward.

"We won't be back here in this spot. I feel like the last few times I've probably said that were playoff losses, right? So each year has its own troubles. ... I'm going to do my damnedest just controlling what I can, and you know as you get older, having more input, having more say-so and being asked more questions from the front office, maybe there's a little bit more that I can do," Prescott said.

"It's not just physically or me getting better at my game. Maybe it's speaking up and saying that, 'This will help, or I think this can help.' So, whatever it takes, I'm going to do my damnedest and make sure that I'm influencing and encouraging everybody else around me -- not just players -- to do the same."

This offseason, the Cowboys front office will weigh re-signing wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams. Determining where Tyler Smith will play along the Cowboys’ offensive line next season is another key personnel decision this offseason.

The Washington Commanders host the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.

The Washington Commanders host the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.