Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys star implores teammates to give generous bonus to staff members: 'Don't be cheap'

Prescott and the Cowboys play on Christmas Day

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Dak Prescott finds George Pickens for 38-yard TD, giving Cowboys lead over Chargers | NFL Highlights Video

Dak Prescott finds George Pickens for 38-yard TD, giving Cowboys lead over Chargers | NFL Highlights

Dak Prescott found George Pickens for a 38-yard TD to give the Dallas Cowboys the lead over the Los Angeles Chargers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott urged his teammates to break open their wallets for the holidays and give a little something extra to the staff members they work closely with.

Prescott appeared in a meeting during the latest episode of "Hard Knocks," addressing his teammates. 

He guided them through a process that allows them to give staff members a bonus during the holiday season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dak Prescott talks to his teammates

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks to his teammates during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings Dec. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

"Obviously, we get paid well," the veteran quarterback said. "Coaches get paid. You’ll see some support staff, some of these guys get paid very well. However, these other people that do a lot for us — what do you wanna help contribute to them to just say thank you? So, all this is Christmas bonuses. This is something we’ve done every year. Everyone has a sheet. It’s all gonna add up. All of our money goes into that pot.

"Give more to the guys that work with you. The guy that’s snapping the ball with the O-line. Guy that’s holding the dummies for D-line. The guys that take care of your equipment where they clean your locker. That’s an opportunity to give them more. The gist of this, once again, is not to make it too hard."

SEVERAL NFL TEAMS HAVE PLAYOFF-CLINCHING SCENARIOS IN WEEK 17

Dak Prescott hands the ball off

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Javonte Williams (33) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Prescott emphasized, "Don’t be cheap."

The Cowboys have been known for their charitable donations during the Christmas season.

Jerry Jones, his family and the organization partner with the Salvation Army to raise money for various programs.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys have helped the Red Kettle Campaign raise more than $2.75 billion since 1997, according to the team.

Dallas will play the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue