Cowboys star implores teammates to give generous bonus to staff members: 'Don't be cheap'

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott urged his teammates to break open their wallets for the holidays and give a little something extra to the staff members they work closely with.

Prescott appeared in a meeting during the latest episode of "Hard Knocks," addressing his teammates.

He guided them through a process that allows them to give staff members a bonus during the holiday season.

"Obviously, we get paid well," the veteran quarterback said. "Coaches get paid. You’ll see some support staff, some of these guys get paid very well. However, these other people that do a lot for us — what do you wanna help contribute to them to just say thank you? So, all this is Christmas bonuses. This is something we’ve done every year. Everyone has a sheet. It’s all gonna add up. All of our money goes into that pot.

"Give more to the guys that work with you. The guy that’s snapping the ball with the O-line. Guy that’s holding the dummies for D-line. The guys that take care of your equipment where they clean your locker. That’s an opportunity to give them more. The gist of this, once again, is not to make it too hard."

Prescott emphasized, "Don’t be cheap."

The Cowboys have been known for their charitable donations during the Christmas season.

Jerry Jones, his family and the organization partner with the Salvation Army to raise money for various programs.

The Cowboys have helped the Red Kettle Campaign raise more than $2.75 billion since 1997, according to the team.

Dallas will play the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.