NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 8

Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 8

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are rolling.

Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for a career-high 416 yards with three touchdowns in a dominating 41-17 victory over the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. Rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase hauled in eight receptions for 201 yards and one score.

With the win, the Bengals improved to 5-2 on the season and are in first place in the AFC North.

"We've got so many weapons, the defense is playing great ball right now," Chase said after the game, via ESPN. "I think the sky is the limit for us."

Cincinnati entered this week’s power rankings for the first time this season. But where will the Bengals fall? Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 8.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Record: 4-2

Week 7 result: Bye

Outlook: Coming off a bye week, the Chargers will look to regroup after a 34-6 loss to the Ravens. Second-year quarterback Justin Herbert completed 22 of 39 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown in defeat.

The Chargers will face off against the Patriots in Los Angeles next.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Record: 5-2

Week 7 result: 41-17 loss to Bengals

Outlook: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens struggled against their AFC North rivals. Jackson threw for 257 passing yards and had 88 yards on the ground, but he was sacked five times and couldn't get much going on offense.

The Ravens will be on their bye this week.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Record: 5-2

Week 7 result: 41-17 win over Ravens

Outlook: Rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase hauled in eight receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown for the Bengals. Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three TDs in the big victory.

The Bengals will look to carry momentum into New York when they face the Jets.

7. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) takes a picture for a fan as he leaves the field after the Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) takes a picture for a fan as he leaves the field after the Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Record: 5-2

Week 7 result: 27-3 win over Chiefs

Outlook: The Titans scored on their first five possessions and held a 27-0 halftime lead over Kansas City. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver AJ Brown had eight catches for 133 yards and one score.

The Titans will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts in a huge AFC South matchup.

6. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pumps his fist toward fans after an overtime win against the New England Patriots following an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pumps his fist toward fans after an overtime win against the New England Patriots following an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ((AP Photo/Steven Senne))

Record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Bye

Outlook: After losing the season opener to the Bucs, the Cowboys have rolled to five consecutive victories. Their latest win came against the Patriots in New England where quarterback Dak Prescott completed 36 of 51 passes for 445 yards and three TDs.

Next up, the Cowboys will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings.

5. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is stopped short of the goal line by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is stopped short of the goal line by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Record: 4-2

Week 7 result: Bye

Outlook: Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 1,723 passing yards and 15 touchdowns through six games. The Bills will look to bounce back after suffering a 34-31 loss to the Titans.

Allen and the Bills will square off against the Dolphins next in a key AFC East matchup. 

4. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown catch with Randall Cobb during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown catch with Randall Cobb during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Record: 6-1

Week 7 result: 24-10 win over Washington

Outlook: Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and three TDs to lead the Packers to their sixth victory in a row. Rodgers threw touchdowns to Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan.

The undefeated Cardinals await Green Bay.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after Evans caught a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after Evans caught a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Record: 6-1

Week 7 result: 38-3 win over Bears

Outlook: Tom Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns, including the 600th of his career, in Tampa Bay's dominating victory over Chicago. It was the Bucs' fourth straight victory.

Next, an NFC South showdown with the Saints.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Record: 6-1

Week 7 result: 28-19 win over Lions

Outlook: Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three scores and wide receiver Cooper Kupp had 10 receptions for 156 yards and two TDs in the win.

The Rams will travel to Houston to face the Texans next.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates a defensive stop against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates a defensive stop against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Record: 7-0

Week 7 result: 31-5 win over Texans

Outlook: Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the big win to remain undefeated. Newly acquired tight end Zach Ertz hauled in three receptions for 66 yards and one score.

Next up, a Thursday night date with the Packers.

