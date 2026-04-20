2026 NFL Draft: Pro Player Comps for Fernando Mendoza, Other Top Draft Prospects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As NFL talent evaluators put the finishing touches on their scouting reports of the 2026 draft class, they'll look at current pros with similar traits as another data point to project how the prospects might perform in the pro game. Most scouts utilize pro comparisons to paint a picture for NFL decision-makers who make the calls when on the clock.

With the 2026 draft approaching, here are my pro comps for the top prospects in this year’s class.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Heisman Trophy winner is a lock to come off the board as the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday. Mendoza has impressed scouts with his intelligence, toughness and management skills, while also flashing pinpoint accuracy and touch as a rhythm passer. The combination of skills and a winning pedigree makes it easy to envision the Indiana standout thriving as a QB1 for a team running a system that prioritizes mistake-free football and clutch playmaking.

Although Mendoza lacks elite physical tools, his superpowers as a high-IQ game manager could result in better performance and production than his natural talent would suggest.

Pro comparison: Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The silky-smooth pass-catcher checks all the boxes as a potential No. 1 receiver. Tate can impact the game as a three-level playmaker, displaying big-play potential as a vertical threat or catch-and-run specialist. Additionally, the Ohio State star shows elite route-running skills by twisting defenders into knots with his electric stop-start quickness and ballerina-like body control.

With Tate also flashing ridiculous ball skills and body control as an acrobatic pass catcher, the 6-foot-2, 194-pounder is a dominant weapon on the perimeter with "take over the game" potential as a pro.

Pro comparison: Rams WR Davante Adams

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

It is hard to find a safety with a high IQ, positional flexibility, ball skills and a "hit stick" mentality that enables him to play as a center fielder or hybrid linebacker in a multi-faceted scheme. Downs not only excels as a jack-of-all-trades, but he has mastered the art of playmaking in a "see ball, get ball" defensive scheme.

While skeptics dismiss his impact potential due to his modest physical traits, the evaluators who love "ball players" easily identify the game-changing skills the Ohio State star brings to the table. Considering how championship-level defenses thrive with a game changer in the middle of the field, Downs’ versatility and adaptability give him a chance to emerge as a star as a designated playmaker in a creative defensive scheme.

Pro comparison: Cardinals S Budda Baker

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The energetic speed rusher took college football by storm during his lone season with the Red Raiders. Bailey terrorized opponents with his speed, quickness and burst, as he showcased a "dip-and-rip" maneuver and slick spin move to harass quarterbacks in the backfield. The persistent pressure and constant chaos created by his relentless approach force offensive coordinators to alter their pass-protection plans when facing the dynamic pass rusher.

As Bailey acclimates to the pro game and elite pass protectors, the shifty sack artist could produce double-digit sacks annually as a speed-rushing specialist.

Pro comparison: Giants OLB Brian Burns

[How One Key Question Changed David Bailey’s NFL Future]

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The pinpoint, quick-rhythm passer operates like a coach on the field, with his instincts, awareness and anticipation enabling him to pick apart coverages with surgical precision. Simpson’s flawless pocket mechanics and footwork make him a quarterback coach’s dream at first glance. With his strongest supporters citing the 2025 Crimson Tide’s sizzling start and his ridiculous numbers as proof of his franchise quarterback potential, the polarizing quarterback must overcome his inexperience, lack of size and arm talent deficiencies to defy the odds as a lightweight quarterback prospect.

While teams have gambled on "newbies" in previous drafts (Mark Sanchez, 2009; Cam Newton, 2011; Kyler Murray, 2019; Trey Lance, 2021; Mac Jones, 2021; and Anthony Richardson, 2023), the disappointing hit rate will require Simpson to play above and beyond expectations to justify his draft day status. In a league in which scheme and play calls matter as much as the supporting cast, Simpson must find his way to a team that features a system that makes the game easier for the quarterback.

Pro comparison: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

After successfully transitioning from safety to linebacker at Ohio State, Styles could flourish as a designated playmaker dominating the game between the hashes. As a fast-flow linebacker who can stuff running backs in the hole or run with tight ends and slot receivers down the middle, the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder exhibits rare traits as an off-ball linebacker in a passing league.

With his size, length and athleticism, which shrink passing lanes down the middle of the field, Styles is a potential difference-maker for a defense employing a "vision-and-break" scheme designed to create more turnovers.

Pro comparison: 49ers LB Fred Warner

[ Will Ohio State Have Four Top-10 Picks in the 2026 NFL Draft? ]

Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The disruptive edge defender is a violent butt-kicker with heavy hands and a nasty temperament. Bain outworks and outlasts blockers, showcasing an alpha-dawg mentality reflected in his relentless approach and competitive stamina. With a rugged game that complements his explosive first step and all-out effort, the Miami standout is the junkyard dog no one wants to face on a critical down.

In a league where sack production can lead to blind spots for some evaluators, Bain’s energy, effort and physicality make him an essential piece of any defensive puzzle.

Pro comparison: Eagles DE Brandon Graham

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The transformation of the NFL into a pass-centric league has forced coaches and scouts to view the "Nickel" cornerback as the 12th starter. As a high-IQ defender with outstanding ball skills and a devastating knockout punch (forced fumbles), Terrell is the prototypical slot defender every defensive coordinator covets in the starting lineup.

While some scouts question his top-end speed and burst, old-school coaches prefer instincts and awareness over athleticism. Terrell’s knack for making plays on the ball and smothering routes as a zone-based cover corner should result in rave reviews from teams seeking a plug-and-play option on the perimeter.

Pro comparison: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey