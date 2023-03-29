Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL owners vote to allow sportsbooks inside stadiums: report

17 teams play in the 33 states that allow sports gambling

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sportsbooks will be allowed inside NFL stadiums beginning this year after an owners' vote.

Seventeen teams play in the 33 states that have legalized sports betting and thus will be able to host sportsbooks in their venues – the teams that play in the 17 states that do not allow gambling on sports are unaffected.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some of the more than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are displayed at the Race &amp; Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort &amp; Casino on January 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Some of the more than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on January 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Revenue from the sportsbooks will not be shared with other teams unless the stadium brings in at least $20 million in bets, The Athletic says – the money will then be pooled with all the other teams. The NFL believes that the revenue should be shared because fans don't always bet on their own favorite teams.

The NFL logo is seen on the field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The NFL logo is seen on the field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CALAIS CAMPBELL, 6-TIME PRO BOWLER, TO SIGN 1-YEAR DEAL WITH FALCONS: REPORT

Gambling has taken over the sports world rapidly, and two professional franchises have begun play in Las Vegas: the NFL's Raiders and the expansion Golden Knights of the NHL.

Currently, the Washington Commanders already have a sportsbook within their stadium; there is a sportsbook at the Meadowlands Sports Complex but not inside MetLife Stadium.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 23:  A general view of Allegiant Stadium during the preseason friendly match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 23:  A general view of Allegiant Stadium during the preseason friendly match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium along the Vegas strip next February.