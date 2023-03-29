NFL owners vote to allow sportsbooks inside stadiums: report

Sportsbooks will be allowed inside NFL stadiums beginning this year after an owners' vote.

Seventeen teams play in the 33 states that have legalized sports betting and thus will be able to host sportsbooks in their venues – the teams that play in the 17 states that do not allow gambling on sports are unaffected.

Revenue from the sportsbooks will not be shared with other teams unless the stadium brings in at least $20 million in bets, The Athletic says – the money will then be pooled with all the other teams. The NFL believes that the revenue should be shared because fans don't always bet on their own favorite teams.

Gambling has taken over the sports world rapidly, and two professional franchises have begun play in Las Vegas: the NFL's Raiders and the expansion Golden Knights of the NHL.

Currently, the Washington Commanders already have a sportsbook within their stadium; there is a sportsbook at the Meadowlands Sports Complex but not inside MetLife Stadium.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium along the Vegas strip next February.