Packers' 4th down aggressiveness trumps Lions' decisions to complete season sweep

The Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions rivalry belongs to the Cheeseheads in 2025.

The Packers completed the season sweep with a 31-24 victory on the road on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Green Bay was aggressive early, scoring a pair of touchdowns on fourth down in the first half. With 25 seconds left in the half, though, Jameson Williams scampered for a 22-yard touchdown to bring Detroit to within three, and the Lions got the ball to start the half.

The momentum was short-lived, though, as the Lions weren’t as successful when matching the Packers’ aggressiveness. Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped on a 4th and 3, giving the Packers the ball near midfield. On just the second play, Jordan Love found Christian Watson for a 51-yard score to put Green Bay up, 24-14.

The Lions answered quickly, as Jared Goff connected with Isaac Teslaa for a touchdown to make it a three-point game again, but the Packers matched it with Dontayvion Wicks' second touchdown of the afternoon.

Detroit was driving down the field in the fourth and went for it again on fourth down in field goal range, but Jameson Williams, who had been cooking with Amon-Ra St. Brown injured early, dropped what would have been a first down, giving the Packers the ball.

The Packers punted and Detroit drove again, with the help of a defensive penalty on a third-and-15 sack. They did have to settle for a field goal, though. With an option to punt, the Packers decided to go for it on fourth down to ice the game, and Wicks came up with a tremendous grab well beyond the sticks to all but end it. Love knelt out the clock for their eighth victory of the season.

It was the first time the Packers won both games against Detroit in a season since 2020, and it will certainly matter in the playoff hunt.

Love threw four touchdowns, two of which were to Wicks. The others were to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

The Packers are now 8-3-1, while Detroit fell to 7-5. Green Bay has another NFC North date next week when they host the Chicago Bears. Detroit will stay home to host the Dallas Cowboys.

