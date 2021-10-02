NFL odds: How to bet Lions vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears might not know their starting quarterback in Week 4, yet they're still the favorites against the Detroit Lions .

In a game between two offenses still figuring things out, should you ride with the team that seemingly has the higher upside … or take the points?

Here are the NFL odds on Lions vs. Bears: the point spread, moneyline and total over/under, plus picks from our betting expert ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Bears -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17 total); Lions +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

So, about that Bears quarterback situation.

Chicago head coach Matt Nagy stated earlier this week that his depth chart is clear: Andy Dalton , Justin Fields , Nick Foles – in that order.

Yet a right thumb injury to Fields and a knee injury to Dalton have left the status of both in doubt as of Thursday evening, with Nagy acknowledging he won't be able to name a starter until he knows more about his quarterbacks' health. And that means that Foles starting Sunday is still on the table.

Given all that, we asked our colleagues at FOX Bet where they'd set the line depending on Chicago's starter.

"It’s an interesting QB situation," FOX Bet content integration specialist Jacob Blangsted-Barnor said. "How much can you take from Fields’ first start with no protection and a play caller who refuses to use him to his strengths? At this point, I’d probably give a short term slight edge to Dalton as best chance to win."

Still, Blangsted-Barnor said he'd have it as Bears -4 with Dalton, -3 with Fields and -2 with Foles.

FOX Bet trading desk specialist Ben Conroy had a slightly more specific take: "The reporting in the last few days is unclear whether Nagy has taken himself out of the play calling. If Nagy isn’t calling plays, then I would probably have Dalton and Fields both at -4, as presumably Dalton would be able to handle the change as an experienced QB and a known quantity.

"Foles [is] the clear downgrade of the three to me, and I might even be closer to -1."

Amid all the uncertainty, let's turn to one of our betting experts to place our bets at FOX Bet.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "The Lions are 0-3, but consider their opponents: The Super Bowl-contending 49ers (had the ball late with a chance to tie), Super Bowl-contending Packers (led at halftime), and Super Bowl-contending Ravens (lost to Baltimore on an NFL-record 66-yard field goal).

"The Lions aren't very good, but they play hard.

"The Bears, on the other hand, are rotten to the core offensively, and now have to deal with a swollen hand to rookie QB Justin Fields . Chicago might not name a starting QB until later in the week, with Nick Foles possibly being in the mix. Whoever it is, he'll have to try to trust an OL that surrendered nine sacks to the Browns.

"Chicago had 47 yards on 42 plays, good for a 1.1 yards-per-play. The Bears' defense, featuring the trio of Robert Quinn , Khalil Mack , and Roquan Smith , won't let the Lions put up many points, so expect a low-scoring game. And in that case, you should take the points, especially at +3."

PICK: Lions (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

