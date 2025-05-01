Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

NFL MVP delivers blunt message to Shedeur Sanders amid draft debacle

Sanders' fall to the 5th round of the draft kick-started controversy

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Famed NFL agent Leigh Steinberg analyzes Shedeur Sanders' unprecedented NFL Draft fall Video

Famed NFL agent Leigh Steinberg analyzes Shedeur Sanders' unprecedented NFL Draft fall

NFL agent Leigh Steinberg spoke to Fox News Digital about the potential impact of Shedeur Sanders not having an agent of his own may have impacted the quarterback's stock in the recent NFL Draft.

Cam Newton, a one-time NFL MVP, delivered a blunt message to Shedeur Sanders on his podcast earlier this week after the drama surrounding the college star’s draft slide.

The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the draft on Saturday. Sanders was projected to be a top five pick at his earliest.

Cam Newton at HBCU game

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton watches a game between the Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 16, 2023. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Newton theorized on the "4th&1" podcast why Sanders fell and offered advice to the young quarterback who now has to move up the Browns’ depth chart to get a starting spot.

"Shedeur Sanders, this message is directed to you," Newton said. "Lead with work, not clout. I think he took on the persona of a DB (defensive back), not a QB. As a DB, you’re able to do certain things. You can speak loud and be rambunctious and have that bravado. As a quarterback, reminder, you are the CEO of that franchise.

"You have, what I’ve labeled, the super six that you have to pander to. No. 1, the owner, No. 2, the general manager, No. 3, the head coach, No. 4, the position coach, No. 5, the players, and also No. 6, the fans."

Shedeur Sanders on the field

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome in San Antonio on Dec. 28, 2024. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

Newton predicted that Sanders would make a start for the Browns this coming season.

"This is the best situation for Shedeur because he has to claw his way to the top," the former Carolina Panthers star said. "Does he have the capabilities to do it? Absolutely. And if I’m in his camp, I’m telling him, like, ‘Bro, let’s get to work. Let’s control what we can control now.’ I do see Shedeur Sanders starting for the Cleveland Browns at some point this year."

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders prior to the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 19, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Sanders will have to surge past Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel to get there.

