NFL MVP delivers blunt message to Shedeur Sanders amid draft debacle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cam Newton, a one-time NFL MVP, delivered a blunt message to Shedeur Sanders on his podcast earlier this week after the drama surrounding the college star’s draft slide.

The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the draft on Saturday. Sanders was projected to be a top five pick at his earliest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Newton theorized on the "4th&1" podcast why Sanders fell and offered advice to the young quarterback who now has to move up the Browns’ depth chart to get a starting spot.

"Shedeur Sanders, this message is directed to you," Newton said. "Lead with work, not clout. I think he took on the persona of a DB (defensive back), not a QB. As a DB, you’re able to do certain things. You can speak loud and be rambunctious and have that bravado. As a quarterback, reminder, you are the CEO of that franchise.

"You have, what I’ve labeled, the super six that you have to pander to. No. 1, the owner, No. 2, the general manager, No. 3, the head coach, No. 4, the position coach, No. 5, the players, and also No. 6, the fans."

JOHN ELWAY BREAKS SILENCE ON AGENT'S DEATH AFTER GOLF CART CRASH

Newton predicted that Sanders would make a start for the Browns this coming season.

"This is the best situation for Shedeur because he has to claw his way to the top," the former Carolina Panthers star said. "Does he have the capabilities to do it? Absolutely. And if I’m in his camp, I’m telling him, like, ‘Bro, let’s get to work. Let’s control what we can control now.’ I do see Shedeur Sanders starting for the Cleveland Browns at some point this year."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders will have to surge past Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel to get there.