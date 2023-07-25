Expand / Collapse search
NFL MVP Cam Newton performs lewd gesture as he zings heckling fans at football camp

Newton is still a free agent

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cam Newton had some time to address heckling fans at a camp in New Orleans over the weekend.

The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots standout was at former NCAA kicker Donald De La Haye’s "1ON1" tour when he went over to talk to some fans, according to the New York Post.

The young fans seemed to be shocked Newton came over to address them. They had some banter.

Cam Newton vs the Saints

Cam Newton, #1 of the Carolina Panthers, warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 2, 2022 in New Orleans. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

One fan asked Newton how many Super Bowl rings he had, and the free-agent quarterback came clean and said "none." However, the one-time NFL MVP zinged with a line of his own.

"But we don’t got the same bank account," he said, while making a vulgar gesture near his groin.

One fan was heard in the video saying Newton was "too famous to be acting like that."

Cam Newton warms up vs Bills

Cam Newton, #1 of the Carolina Panthers, warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

"No, no, don’t play the victim now," Newton replied.

The Heisman Trophy winner’s play on the field led him to the money he earned in the NFL. Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. He led the Panthers to a 15-1 record in 2015 and a Super Bowl appearance, only to lose to a dominant Denver Broncos defense.

In his career, Newton has 32,382 passing yards and 194 touchdown passes. Additionally, he racked up 5,628 yards on the ground and 75 rushing touchdowns. He last played in 2021 for the Panthers.

Cam Newton at the Derby

NFL player Cam Newton watches an undercard race before the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Gunnar Word/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Newton has earned more than $133 million over 11 seasons in the NFL. He is currently a free agent.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.