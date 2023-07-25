Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Nike NFL athletes give stunning Colin Kaepernick endorsement in new ad: 'He got another good six years left'

Kaepernick last appeared during the 2016 season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Colin Kaepernick is staying ready and received big endorsements from NFL colleagues in a Nike ad posted to social media on Monday as he continues to hope for a return despite not throwing a pass in a game for six years.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted, "We Stay Sharp," and included a video of himself throwing to several targets, including New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kendrick Bourne vs the Lions

Kendrick Bourne, #84 of the New England Patriots, smiles prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

"Man, he looks great," Bourne said. "He looks good. The arm looks strong. He got a rocket of an arm. Look at that man. He got another good six years left."

"Still got it to him," Lamb added.

The video appeared to be recorded at Nike HQ in Oregon. Kaepernick does not speak in the video, but his logo appears at the very end of the clip.

All the players in the video are Nike-endorsed athletes. It was unclear whether the athletes were paid to participate or if it was a part of their contract. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. His final appearance came on Jan. 1, 2017 against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the year with 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. The 49ers were 1-10 in 11 Kaepernick starts.

Colin Kaepernick vs the Saints

Colin Kaepernick, #7 of the San Francisco 49ers, passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

PATRICK MAHOMES REVEALS WHAT CHIEFS NEED TO DO TO OFFICIALLY BECOME DYNASTY

Since then, Kaepernick has been at the forefront of social activism, calling for the abolishment of the police and prisons as well as likening the NFL Draft to a slave auction. He accused NFL owners of blackballing him from the league, and after the two sides settled, his two tryouts in front of scouts failed to yield a contract with a team.

He also told NPR in May he has not seen any "substantial change" in the NFL when it comes to the league addressing social injustice.

He told Sports Illustrated last month he was going to keep pursuing an NFL return. 

Colin Kaepernick vs the Bucs

Colin Kaepernick, #7 of the San Francisco 49ers, looks on from the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaepernick will turn 36 in November.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.