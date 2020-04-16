NFL Mock Draft 2020: Jordan Love rises up the board while another top prospect falls

The NFL Draft is a week away and teams across the league are attempting to navigate the rocky waters of trying to scout college prospects during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been on the clock since the end of the 2019 season, finishing the year with a 2-14 record. The Bengals have a chance to pick a franchise-altering player with the No. 1 pick, something they did in 2003 when they selected Carson Palmer No. 1 overall.

FoxNews.com writers Ryan Gaydos, Paulina Dedaj, Dan Canova and Chris Ciaccia contributed to a one-round mock draft for the 2020 event.

Read below for the selections.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

1). CINCINNATI BENGALS: JOE BURROW, QB

Joe Burrow is what the Cincinnati Bengals need at this moment -- a franchise-changing superstar and an Ohio kid who can get the franchise back on its feet. The Heisman Trophy winner comes back to the state that started it all.

**

2). WASHINGTON REDSKINS: CHASE YOUNG, DE

Chase Young, at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, has the highest floor and highest ceiling of any player in this draft. Ron Rivera gets Julius Peppers 2.0 to work with for at least the next five years.

**

3). DETROIT LIONS: JEFF OKUDAH, CB

The best defensive back in the draft is Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah and he is going to go to Detroit. Okudah will replace Darius Slay, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Okudah made his mark on the college game during his sophomore and junior seasons. As a sophomore, he recorded 32 total tackles and eight passes defended. In his junior season, he recorded 28 tackles and three interceptions. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

**

4). NEW YORK GIANTS: ISAIAH SIMMONS, LB

Giants GM Dave Gettelman has long coveted offensive linemen, but Isaiah Simmons' positional flexibility (he can play safety, linebacker and rush the passer), along with freakish athleticism (the 6-foot-4, 239-pound Simmons ran a sub-4.4 40) make this Swiss Army knife the perfect fit for the modern NFL.

**

5). MIAM DOLPHINS: TUA TAGOVAILOA, QB

After months of speculation of will they or won't they, the Miami Dolphins put an end to the worst kept secret in the NFL by drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Compared to a left-handed Drew Brees for his other-worldly accuracy and precision, Tagovailoa has been deemed 100 percent healthy by Miami's doctors, who have no concern that his freakish hip injury will reoccur. Miami gets its best QB since Dan Marino in 1984.

**

6). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: JORDAN LOVE, QB

The Chargers take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 6 pick. Love will sit behind Tyrod Taylor before taking over, and he will have the opportunity to succeed right away with wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry at his disposal. Love offers a much higher ceiling than Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers will be willing to take that risk

**

7). CAROLINA PANTHERS: DERRICK BROWN, DL

Auburn’s Derrick Brown makes perfect sense for head coach Matt Rhule as he looks to beef up his defense in a season that many are already calling a rebuild. At 6-foot-4, 326 pounds, Brown is sure to be a starter going into his rookie year.

**

8). ARIZONA CARDINALS: Tristan Wirfs, OL

After trading for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals should focus on protecting their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. During his junior season, Tristan Wirfs dominated over 13 games, 10 at right tackle, three at left tackle, which earned him a 2019 second-team All-American nod as well as Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

**

9). JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: JAVON KINLAW, DL

With second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew taking the reins, the Jaguars are looking for a starter to provide consistent support along the interior defensive line. Javon Kinlaw offers the same size and power that Derrick Brown would at the No. 9 overall pick. After registering 35 tackles, six sacks in 12 starts last season, Kinlaw earned first-team Associated Press All-America and first-team All-SEC honors.

**

10). CLEVELAND BROWNS: ANDREW THOMAS, OL

Andrew Thomas is arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft. The former Georgia Bulldogs tackle slides down to No. 10 with the Browns and will have the honor of blocking for Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb for the foreseeable future.

**

11). NEW YORK JETS: MEKHI BECTON, OL

Despite the fact that all three of the top WRs are on the board still, the Jets take the top tackle on the board and select Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. At nearly 6-foot-8 and over 360 pounds, Becton ran a 5.1 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. That kind of athleticism, combined with his 35 55/8-inch arms don't come around very often. New Jets GM Joe Douglas thinks Becton can protect Sam Bradford's blindside for the next 10-12 years.

**

12). LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: JERRY JEUDY, WR

At No. 12, the Las Vegas Raiders go with Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. At 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, Jeudy is the best wide receiver prospect in this year's NFL Draft. As a sophomore at Alabama, Jeudy was the recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top wide receiver. Jeudy, who pulled in 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns, was also a consensus first-team All-American. Jeudy will replace another former Crimson Tide wideout, Amari Cooper, who was traded away to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

**

13). SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: CEEDEE LAMB, WR

At No. 13, the San Francisco 49ers were shocked to still see wide receiver CeeDee Lamb available on the board, so the Niners decided to roll with the Oklahoma product. To go along with All-Pro tight end George Kittle, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is coming off of a sensational rookie season, Lamb will fill the void at wide receiver that the 49ers are in need of. As a senior, Lamb was a consensus All-American, as he finished with 62 receptions for 1,327 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns, which was tied for fifth in the nation.

**

14). TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: JEDRICK WILLS, OL

The Buccaneers are looking to give Tom Brady some depth with Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills who is sure to be a starter his rookie season. While size might be cause for concern for some, Bruce Arians is confident that Wills will be able to recreate his performance on the Tide's offensive line which ranked third nationally last season.

**

15). DENVER BRONCOS: C.J. HENDERSON, CB

The Denver Broncos will take cornerback C.J. Henderson out of Florida with the No. 15. pick. After Ohio State-product Jeff Okudah, Henderson is easily the next best at the position. The Broncos allowed All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris to walk away to division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, which means they are definitely in dire need of the position. A potential shutdown corner, to go along with a deadly pass rush featuring Bradley Chubb and Von Miller, the Broncos are doing whatever it takes to rebuild their defense in order to help out second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

**

16). ATLANTA FALCONS: K’LAVON CHAISSON, LB

The departure of Vic Beasley this offseason left a big hole in the Falcons’ defense making K'Lavon Chaisson the perfect choice for the No. 16 overall pick. While his short time at LSU gives way for concern, having Dante Fowler provides the Falcons with room to groom Chaisson into a second-year starter.

**

17). DALLAS COWBOYS: HENRY RUGGS III, WR

The Cowboys just spent $100 million on Amari Cooper, but with the top two cornerbacks off the board, Jerry Jones is adding to strength, drafting Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs ran a sub-4.3 40-yard dash that he was "disappointed" with. Ruggs isn't just a speed demon, either. He dropped one pass all year. He is a special talent.

**

18). MIAMI DOLPHINS: XAVIER MCKINNEY, S

Miami got its offensive quarterback of the future with the third pick and is looking to add its defensive quarterback, selecting Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. McKinney led Nick Saban's defense at Alabama and has been compared to Baltimore S Earl Thomas. McKinney will play with a chip on his shoulder and replaces Minkah Fiztpatrick in that Miami secondary, which has been restocked with Byron Jones.

**

19). LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: A.J. TERRELL, CB

After addressing the need at wide receiver with their first pick in the draft, the Las Vegas Raiders will take cornerback A.J. Terrell out of Clemson with the No. 19 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Last year, the Raiders drafted Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and with this pick of Terrell, these college teammates would be reunited in the silver and black in Las Vegas.

**

20). JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: GRANT DELPIT, S

There’s no question that Grant Delpit played a vital role in LSU success this season. After posting 65 tackles, 4.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in 14 starts, Delpit earned second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference honors in 2019. This three-year starter offers the experience and skill needed to back up Minshew.

**

21). PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: KENNETH MURRAY, LB

The Eagles need a wide receiver, but Kenneth Murray is a plug-and-play linebacker in the mold of Luke Kuechly. At 241 pounds, Murray has blazing speed and is an explosive athlete. Mature beyond his years (he helped take care of his special needs siblings), Murray will be a blue-collar player that will be beloved by the Eagles faithful.

**

22). MINNESOTA VIKINGS: JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR

The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs for a few draft picks and now need another solid wide receiver to paira with Adam Thielen. Justin Jefferson falls in that slot perfect. In his final season suiting up for LSU, Jefferson was on the end of 111 receptions from Burrow in a national championship season for the Tigers. He also had 1,540 receiving yards with 18 touchdowns.

**

23). NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: COLE KMET, TE

The New England Patriots begin their slow offensive rebuild, drafting Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. At 6-foot-6, 262 pounds, Kmet is a Rob Gronkowski-clone who will aid in the development of quarterback Jarrett Sitdham. Bill Belichick loves the three-cone drill more than most and Kmet's 7.44 second time was among the top at the position. His 10.5-inch mitts and sound blocking don't hurt either.

**

24). NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: J.K. DOBBINS, RB

Talk about the luck of the draw. This year’s draft has GM’s filling much-needed holes on the offensive line and with such a deep pool of talented wide receivers, the Saints are able to draft one of the top running backs with the No. 24 pick. Dobbins earned second-team Associated Press All-American honors and won the Big Ten Running Back of the Year award last season after ranking among the nation's leaders with 21 rushing touchdowns.

**

25). MINNESOTA VIKINGS: YETUR GROSS-MATOS, DL

Yetur Gross-Matos, the Penn State star, had 9 1/2 sacks with in 2019 and has the opportunity to thrive in a 3-4 defense with Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr and Eric Hendricks.

**

26). MIAMI DOLPHINS: JOSH JONES, OL

Miami Dolphins select Houston offensive lineman Josh Jones with the 26th pick. Jones can play either right or left and with Tagovailoa as the franchise quarterback, right tackle is more important. He's been a fast-riser in recent weeks and Miami continues its rebuild.

**

27). SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: A.J. EPENESA, DE

With the No. 27 pick, the Seattle Seahawks roll with Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa. The Seahawks are not expected to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, so instead they will roll with Epenesa and groom him to be the next-best Seahawks defensive end. As a junior last season, Epenesa finished with 49 tackles and 11.5 sacks, to go along with four forced fumbles in 13 starts for the Hawkeyes. He received second-team Associated Press All-American honors, as well as first-team all-conference recognition.

**

28). BALTIMORE RAVENS: TREVON DIGGS, CB

The Ravens have Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters in their secondary. Diggs could potentially sit behind them and learn about NFL secondaries while he awaits his time to start. Also, having a young and healthy backup to either veteran isn’t necessarily a bad things.

**

29). TENNESSEE TITANS: JAYLON JOHNSON, CB

With only Malcolm Butler and Adoree' Jackson as the only notable starters, the Titans pick Jaylon Johnson to address their cornerback issue. He posted a team-high 11 pass breakups as well as 36 tackles and two interceptions in 2019 and earned second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

**

30). GREEN BAY PACKERS: JALEN REAGOR, WR

Aaron Rodgers gets another target to throw to. Jalen Reagor is a 5-foot-11, 195 pound, prospect. Reagor is ranked among the top wide receivers in this draft class after hauling in 43 receptions for 611 yards, and five touchdowns in 12 starts this past season.

**

31). SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: PATRICK QUEEN, LB

At pick No. 31, the San Francisco 49ers will add depth to their linebacker core with LSU's Patrick Queen. The Tigers are historically known for producing top players at the position, most recently with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, and Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. Queen will be paired with Kwon Alexander, also a LSU-product, as well as Pro Bowler Fred Warner, to form a trio of linebackers that will be one of the NFL's best.

**

32). KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: D’ANDRE SWIFT, RB

And with the final pick of the first round, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs select Georgia running back D'Andre Swift to add to its already potent offense, giving Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes another weapon at his disposal. If this scenario were to play out, Swift would be the undisputed top running back for rookies in fantasy football. We all know how much head coach Andy Reid loves his running backs, and with Damien Williams, an undrafted player, the only true competition at the position, Swift will easily take over as the bell cow for Kansas City.