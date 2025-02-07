Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LIX

NFL legend Tom Brady fires back at ref-favoritism theory: 'It's all BS'

NFL officials have been accused of showing favoritism toward the Chiefs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Tom Brady previews Super Bowl LIX, says turnovers will decide the outcome Video

Tom Brady previews Super Bowl LIX, says turnovers will decide the outcome

NFL legend and FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his first Super Bowl as a broadcaster and his advice for young athletes who want to take their skills to the next level.

Tom Brady pushed back strongly on the notion of NFL officials’ favoritism toward the Kansas City Chiefs or any other team in the league on Friday, two days before Super Bowl LIX.

FOX’s NFL lead analyst appeared on "Fox & Friends" and was asked about the theory on social media about officials giving favorable calls to the Chiefs.

Tom Brady in Tampa

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady makes an appearance on the field before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan 5, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

"I think it’s just all BS. It’s just a bunch of noise," he said. "These refs have very challenging jobs to do. I’m very happy Twitter didn’t exist during the Tuck Rule Game in 2001, let me say that. I would’ve been on the wrong end on a lot of those. But these refs are out there trying to do their very best. 

"They got to make decisions in a split second and they’re gonna call what they see and these guys are some of the most professional people on the field. They just want to do a good job like everyone else. And look, sometimes the calls go your way, sometimes they don’t. In the end, over the course of a 140-play game on both sides of the ball, the players have plenty of opportunities to go out there and make an impact in the game, winning or losing and that’s what I’m excited to see on Sunday night."

Patrick Mahomes slides

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, slides against Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, #39, during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 18, 2025. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

The officiating topic has been talked about throughout the week as questionable calls seemingly took over two of the Chiefs’ playoff wins – against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell slammed the idea during his pre-Super Bowl LIX press conference earlier in the week.

"This sort of reminds me a little bit of ‘the script,’ right? That I write a script and I have a script for the entire seasons," he said. "I think a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media, and they get a new life. … Nobody wants it to be their theory.

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

"I understand it. I think it reflects a lot of the fans’ passion. I think it’s also a reminder for us on how important officiating is. I think the men and women officiating the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards. That’s a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously, but at the end of the day, it’s something we always have to continue to work on, how we make our officiating better at all times."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.