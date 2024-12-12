NFL legend Drew Brees not counting out Chiefs despite narrow escapes: 'They're never pretenders'

The Kansas City Chiefs are 12-1, but if you ask just about anybody, they could be a .500 team.

Half of the Chiefs' victories have come on the final possession of games, including two walk-off field goals and another when they blocked a field goal attempt to preserve a victory.

It hasn't exactly been pretty for the Chiefs, and yet Drew Brees says it should surprise nobody if they come out on top a third season in a row.

"They’re never pretenders. They got Patrick Mahomes. And that defense is really good," Brees said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "They play complementary style football."

Brees says this Chiefs team is similar to last year's squad that limped into the playoffs but won its final six games to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in 20 years.

"The Chiefs' MO is, they have these moments in the regular season where they look like an average team, and yet they’re still finding ways to win. And everybody questions them, and they get in the playoffs, they hit their stride, they begin ascending and that’s what it takes to win in the playoffs. That’s been the Chiefs the last couple years."

The Chiefs beat the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders by a combined five points. And despite being 3-1 in their last four games, their point differential in those contests is minus-2.

It's not getting much easier for the Chiefs. While they do play the lowly Cleveland Browns this weekend, they are about to embark on a three-game, 11-day journey due to playing on Christmas.

Three of the Chiefs' final four games are on the road, with their home finale coming in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

