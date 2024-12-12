Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

NFL legend Drew Brees not counting out Chiefs despite narrow escapes: 'They're never pretenders'

The Chiefs are 12-1 but have played in several close games

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 12 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 12-1, but if you ask just about anybody, they could be a .500 team.

Half of the Chiefs' victories have come on the final possession of games, including two walk-off field goals and another when they blocked a field goal attempt to preserve a victory.

It hasn't exactly been pretty for the Chiefs, and yet Drew Brees says it should surprise nobody if they come out on top a third season in a row.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medlez/Imagn Images)

"They’re never pretenders. They got Patrick Mahomes. And that defense is really good," Brees said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "They play complementary style football."

Brees says this Chiefs team is similar to last year's squad that limped into the playoffs but won its final six games to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in 20 years.

"The Chiefs' MO is, they have these moments in the regular season where they look like an average team, and yet they’re still finding ways to win. And everybody questions them, and they get in the playoffs, they hit their stride, they begin ascending and that’s what it takes to win in the playoffs. That’s been the Chiefs the last couple years."

Patrick Mahomes with his hand on Xavier Worthy's shoulder

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) after a win over the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

DREW BREES DISCUSSES SAINTS’ DISAPPOINTING SEASON, SEAN PAYTON’S REBOUND AND LATEST BUSINESS VENTURE

The Chiefs beat the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders by a combined five points. And despite being 3-1 in their last four games, their point differential in those contests is minus-2.

It's not getting much easier for the Chiefs. While they do play the lowly Cleveland Browns this weekend, they are about to embark on a three-game, 11-day journey due to playing on Christmas.

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce leaves the field after warmups before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2024. (Mark Konezny/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three of the Chiefs' final four games are on the road, with their home finale coming in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.