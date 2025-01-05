Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

NFL legend Brett Favre left 'speechless' as Biden honors Soros, Clinton with Medal of Freedom

Biden was criticized for giving the awards to Hillary Clinton and George Soros

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
President Biden hosts Medal of Honor ceremony Video

President Biden hosts Medal of Honor ceremony

 President Biden celebrates America's heroes during a special ceremony at the White House.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre was among those who reacted to President Biden giving out Presidential Medals of Freedom on Saturday.

Biden was scrutinized on social media for handing out the awards to Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brett Favre in 2018

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre warms up before the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Sept. 8, 2018. (Chuck Cook-USA Today Sports)

Critics pointed out Clinton's handling of the war in Libya and the attack on United States government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, as well as her controversial private email server for government business, which prompted former FBI Director James Comey to say publicly that Clinton had mishandled classified information. 

The award to Soros, a Democratic megadonor, was slammed based on the billionaire's campaign funding of progressive district attorneys who have been soft on crime, which they say has led to crime waves in blue cities.

HOW TRANSGENDERISM IN SPORTS SHIFTED THE 2024 ELECTION AND IGNITED A NATIONAL COUNTERCULTURE

Hillary Clinton smiles

President Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the East Room of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Favre noticed as well.

"What words would you use to describe the White House medals that were given out because I’m honestly speechless," he wrote on X.

Favre has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump. He spoke at a rally for the president-elect in Wisconsin, ripping Biden after he appeared to call Trump supporters "garbage" in the final days before the election.

He vowed that anything Democrats "broke" over the last four years Trump will "fix."

Joe Biden and Alex Soros

President Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Alex Soros on behalf of his father George Soros  at the White House, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soccer star legend Lionel Messi was one of 19 recipients for the award as well. But he skipped the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict, according to USA Today.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics