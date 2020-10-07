NFL, NFLPA investigating Titans over unauthorized offsite workouts following coronavirus outbreak: report

The NFL is investigating the Tennessee Titans to see if players trained together when the facility was closed following an outbreak of COVID-19, reports say. This comes after two more players tested positive on Wednesday.

The NFL and the NFLPA had already been reviewing team activities to determine if safety protocols were breached during onsite training that led to 20 members of the organization testing positive for the coronavirus last week. But the NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the league is now looking to see if players trained together on their own after the facility was shut down.

Several players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, were reportedly seen practicing at Montgomery Bell Academy on Sept. 30, according to ProFootballTalk. While it hasn’t been confirmed, Tannehill seemed to suggest it in comments he made to reporters that same day.

“You can’t sit around on the couch for a week and be on a Zoom meeting and expect to go be at a physical peak on a Sunday, or whenever the game is going to be,” he said. “It’s going to look a little bit different for everybody, what they’re able to do, where they’re able to work out, in a garage, in a gym somewhere, I’m not even sure.”

The outbreak seemingly started Sept. 24 when the Titans placed cornerback Greg Mabin from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since then 22 people, including two new cases this week, have tested positive.

The Titans shut down their facility and were advised to follow safety protocols set by the NFL and NFLPA, but unauthorized player workouts would be a violation.

Several other teams, including the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders, were also reported to have positive cases this week.

Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore and Bill Murray, a defensive linemen on the practice squad, were also placed on the list, prompting New England to cancel this week’s practice.