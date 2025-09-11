NFL holds moment of silence for Charlie Kirk at Packers-Commanders game after assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL held a moment of silent reflection before the Green Bay Packers–Washington Commanders "Thursday Night Football" game for Charlie Kirk following his assassination at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The aftermath of Kirk’s death has led to millions showing support for his family, including the NFL before kickoff on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

"The National Football League asks us that you please join us in a silent reflection following the murder of Charlie Kirk. The NFL condemns all violence in our communities. It will take all of us to stop hate," the PA announcer read over the speakers.

Many in the NFL world reacted in mourning and devastation after news that Kirk was shot, including former quarterback Tim Tebow. The Heisman Trophy winner warned that "evil is real" in the wake of the shooting at the college campus.

"Evil is real. There is no doubt, the enemy is hard at work," Tebow wrote on X. "These last few days, the weight of evil has been heavy across our nation. But this I know: It will not have the final word. One day, God will make all things right.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS OWNER'S WIFE DEVASTATED OVER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: 'OUR HEARTS ACHE'

"Until then, we pray. We weep with those who weep. And we keep fighting, knowing the victory has already been won."

Ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee also shared his thoughts on X, calling the event "startling" to see unfold.

"I’m not a political person, but I am a proud American citizen and today was startling, saddening, and maddening all at the same time..," McAfee wrote on X. "I’ve realized that I’m a bit naive to how crazy it all has become but watching a man get hunted and slayed in broad daylight because of his opinions made me disgusted and devastated.

"This can’t be what we actually are or become as a country.. I believe that the good people will always outnumber the evil people but damn… today was an alarming day in our country’s history."

McAfee also spoke about Kirk during his Thursday edition of ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," where he reasserted that he is not someone focused on the political space, but he couldn’t help questioning the shooting.

"Yesterday, whenever we see a public execution of this man happen in all of the palms of our hands in real time … you can't help but wonder … first of all, he has family, he has kids. But, also, are we a society that's really going to become that? Is that who we are? Is that what we're going to be? Just strictly because we think that we're better than the other side? It's become a wild time, I think, in our existence. Hopefully, yesterday was a pivotal moment for us on this Sept. 11, 2025, to maybe have a Sept. 12, 2001, moment."

From Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to former NFL receivers Julian Edelman, Antonio Brown and Golden Tate, the reactions were abundant from the football community.

President Donald Trump confirmed that Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two children. He was 31 years old.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.