49ers star praise San Francisco as Bay Area hosts Super Bowl: 'So much to offer'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Super Bowl is returning to the Bay Area for the first time in a decade on Sunday, and San Francisco 49ers stars think it's a wise choice.

Levi's Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50, Peyton Manning's final game, while Stanford Stadium was the venue for Super Bowl XIX, when the nearby 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins, 38-16.

"It's a historic city with so much character. The food, the hills, the homes, the water, the bridge, the whole thing. It's just such a great city, too, and it's really cool to see it come to life even more than it already is," Christian McCaffrey told Fox News Digital on radio row ahead of the big game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Man, I think San Francisco has so much to offer," quarterback Brock Purdy added. "Just, obviously, with the restaurants, the experiences, just how pretty it is out here with the Golden Gate Bridge and the ocean. It's a great city, great people. So to have the Super Bowl out here is really cool."

Levy Restaurants has also made its way to the Bay Area for the big game. Fred Warner got a chance to sneak a peek at their Super Bowl menu while he was nursing his injury and watching his Niners play from Levi's Stadium suites.

49ERS STAR BROCK PURDY PLAYS LOCAL HERO AT ALL-GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL GAME IN SAN FRANCISCO

"I had the pleasure of trying out some of their items that they're gonna have on Super Bowl Sunday up in my suite during this past season. They had the steak frites, which were delicious, man, that's right up my alley, some delicious steak and french fry combination there. Crab nachos, which were fantastic. Some short ribs, so they got some really good options, man. I think it's gonna be a hit."

Warner also echoed his teammates' sentiments about the California city.

"I think it's just because it's a melting pot, man. Just all the different cultures mixing, all the diversity and mixing together," Warner said. "You can get a little bit of everything that you're looking for out here, and of course, playing in the greatest stadium in the entire NFL, Levi's Stadium, you can't beat it, and so I think it's gonna be a great Super Bowl Sunday and a great week as well with all the different activities that they got planned for everybody."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actual game is roughly an hour outside of San Francisco itself, but the Super Bowl experience and Radio Row were all in the heart of the city at the Moscone Center.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.