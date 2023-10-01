Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta Falcons

NFL gives Falcons' Keith Smith largest fine of the season for a play that was not flagged in-game

The hit in question happened during the first play of the Falcons-Lions game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Keith Smith's wallet will soon be significantly lighter. On Friday, the NFL's accountability website revealed that the Atlanta Falcons fullback received a $87,418 fine for unnecessary roughness for a hit from last week's game against the Detroit Lions.

Smith, who is in his fifth season with the Falcons, appeared to lead with his helmet as he blocked Detroit's Zonovan Knight. The Lions running back was knocked to the ground during the play.

The play in question happened during a kick return. Referees did not throw a flag on the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Keith Smith leaves the football fields after a game

Keith Smith of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after the Bengals game at Paul Brown Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Aside from Smith, Falcons defender Kaden Elliss was also fined for unnecessary roughness. Elliss tacked wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter, which resulted in a $16,391 fine.

NFL FINES RAMS' AARON DONALD FOR HITTING SEAHAWKS QB GENO SMITH DURING 'OH MY GOD' MOMENT: REPORT

Similar to Smith's situation, there was no in-game penalty on Elliss' tackle.

Keith Smith walks in the tunnel before a game

Richie Grant and Keith Smith, front from left, of the Atlanta Falcons before the Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Lions did not make it through the Week 3 game unscathed. Lions defender Alex Anzalone was fined $13,922 for unnecessary roughness for an unflagged hit on rookie running back Bijan Robinson

Anzalone hit Robinson on Atlanta's first offensive play.

Keith Smith walks towards the football field

Keith Smith, center of the Atlanta Falcons walks through the tunnel before the Lions game on Sept. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The league handed Detroit defensive back Brian Branch two fines. Branch was flagged for a horse-collar tackle on Robinson, which later resulted in a $8,103 fine. 

Branch also knocked Robinson's helmet off in the fourth quarter, which prompted officials to throw a flag. The Lions rookie then received a $8,103 fine for unnecessary roughness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game ultimately resulted in a total of $133,937 in fines, per the league's accountability website.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.