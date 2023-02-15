Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Eagles' James Bradberry on taking responsibility for Super Bowl penalty: 'I feel like I only had two options'

JuJu Smith-Schuster trolled the Eagles player Tuesday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry spoke Tuesday about his defensive holding penalty in the team’s Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and why he took responsibility for it.

The defensive holding call with about 2 minutes left in the game allowed the Chiefs to get a fresh set of downs and kill some clock before Harrison Butker kicked the go-ahead field goal. Bradberry copped to holding JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey after the game.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2023. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

"I feel like I only had two options, really: I could take responsibility for it, or I could blame it on someone else," Bradberry explained to reporters, via The Athletic. "I try not to live that way. … It comes from my mom or coaches in the past I’ve had, taking accountability."

Bradberry was praised for his sportsmanship in the aftermath of the game while the NFL world debated whether it was the right call to throw the flag on the play.

James Bradberry (24) of the Philadelphia Eagles is called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. 

James Bradberry (24) of the Philadelphia Eagles is called for holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PATRICK MAHOMES JUMPS INTO CHIEFS-EAGLES TWITTER BATTLE AFTER SUPER BOWL LVII

Smith-Schuster irked Eagles players with a trolling Valentine’s Day card featuring Bradberry. The wide receiver started a war of words on social media.

It appeared Patrick Mahomes ended with a subtweet of wide receiver A.J. Brown.

"That man must be bored," he wrote.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

The Chiefs will hold their victory parade on Wednesday afternoon.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.