NFL fans hurt for Trevor Lawrence as he hobbles off field without medical cart's help

Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence suffered a scary ankle injury on Monday night during the team’s stunning loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jaguars left tackle Walker Little accidentally stepped on Lawrence’s ankle as he was trying to block a Bengals defender. Lawrence twisted his ankle as he went down to the ground. He appeared to be in immense pain as he ripped off his helmet and threw it down in disgust.

Lawrence hobbled off of the field as he was replaced in the game with C.J. Beathard. As the ESPN broadcast showed Lawrence struggling, NFL fans watching the game wondered where the medical cart was.

"Live look at the Jaguars medical cart as Trevor Lawrence walks 7/10ths of a mile to get an X-Ray," former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes wrote on X.

"Do the Jags not have a cart? Cripes," Yahoo Sports’ NFL writer Charles Robinson added.

"Why can’t we get the franchise QB a cart??? Why does he have to walk?" JPA Football wondered.

NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe explained the situation with Lawrence and the cart on Tuesday.

"Trevor Lawrence is a tough dude," he wrote. "Tried his best to walk off after ankle injury & avoid cart. Later in locker room tried to stand on ankle before leaving in walking boot/crutches.

"Good news for Jaguars: Lawrence avoids season-ending injury so even if he misses time he’ll be back."

Lawrence has never missed a game in his Jaguars career and there’s still optimism he won’t have to as Jacksonville takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson gave an update on Lawrence’s status and revealed the quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain. Pederson said the injury "looked worse than it really was. Very fortunate there."

"I'm not going to put that timetable on Trevor, not going to put him in a box like that," Pederson said. "We'll see how he is in a couple of days."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.