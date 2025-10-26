Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

NFL fans demand Browns play Shedeur Sanders after latest loss to Patriots

The Browns are going into a bye week in Week 9

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Shedeur Sanders was inactive as the Cleveland Browns took on the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he was still top of mind for fans as Dillon Gabriel struggled in his fourth start.

Gabriel was 21-of-35 with 156 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions in a 32-13 loss against the Patriots. The last straw appeared to be the intentional grounding penalty Gabriel got in the end zone on one of the team’s final drives, giving the Patriots two extra points.

Dillon Gabriel fires a pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Myles Garrett may have been the most frustrated Browns player. He set a franchise record for most sacks in a single game with five. But the team didn’t have the win to show for it.

The Sanders debate began to rear its head late in the second half.

Sanders was dealing with a back injury, which led to the Browns deactivating him for the game. Bailey Zappe served as Gabriel’s backup.

Shedeur Sanders smiles on the sidelines

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, and cornerback Dom Jones, right, talk before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Browns decided to give Gabriel some reps as the starting quarterback before the team’s game overseas against the Minnesota Vikings. He did guide the team to a surprising victory over the Miami Dolphins last week, but the wheels seemingly fell off against the Patriots.

He came into the game with 546 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

Shedeur Sanders warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

Sanders and Gabriel were in the same draft class. Sanders had an impressive preseason but an injury upended his chance at becoming QB2 behind Joe Flacco. He was elevated up the depth chart after the team traded Flacco and named Gabriel the starter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

