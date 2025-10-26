NFL fans upset as Eagles benefit from early whistle on tush push vs Giants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles took the lead in the second quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday following a controversial call on the notorious tush push play.

The Eagles had the ball on 4th-and-1 with Jalen Hurts under center. He had his teammates behind him to push him across the first down marker to keep the ball. As he was getting pushed forward, Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux ripped the ball out of Hurts’ hands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It appeared the Giants were going to get the ball back. But as the team was celebrating, the officials on the field blew the play dead and gave Philadelphia the first down. Head referee Brad Rodgers explained afterward the officials ruled that Hurts’ forward progress was stopped.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was irate on the sidelines.

Two plays later, Hurts tossed the ball to Saquon Barkley for a touchdown that helped Philadelphia go up 14-7. It was Barkley’s second touchdown of the game.

REX RYAN GIVES TEARFUL REACTION TO DEATH OF JETS LEGEND NICK MANGOLD: 'GREAT YOUNG MAN'

NFL fans, already fed up with the tush push and how it’s being officiated, were upset with the most recent incident.

In the last meeting between the two teams, the Eagles ran the tush push four straight times in one of their touchdown drives. New York ended up winning that game earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFL owners have been under pressure to ban the play. It survived a vote that would have prohibited the call during the offseason. It’s expected to be revisited next year.