Philadelphia Eagles

NFL fans upset as Eagles benefit from early whistle on tush push vs Giants

Jalen Hurts found Saquon Barkley for a touchdown two plays later

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Philadelphia Eagles took the lead in the second quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday following a controversial call on the notorious tush push play.

The Eagles had the ball on 4th-and-1 with Jalen Hurts under center. He had his teammates behind him to push him across the first down marker to keep the ball. As he was getting pushed forward, Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux ripped the ball out of Hurts’ hands.

Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, hands off to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) who runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It appeared the Giants were going to get the ball back. But as the team was celebrating, the officials on the field blew the play dead and gave Philadelphia the first down. Head referee Brad Rodgers explained afterward the officials ruled that Hurts’ forward progress was stopped.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was irate on the sidelines.

Two plays later, Hurts tossed the ball to Saquon Barkley for a touchdown that helped Philadelphia go up 14-7. It was Barkley’s second touchdown of the game.

Saquon Barkley jumps into the end zone

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NFL fans, already fed up with the tush push and how it’s being officiated, were upset with the most recent incident.

In the last meeting between the two teams, the Eagles ran the tush push four straight times in one of their touchdown drives. New York ended up winning that game earlier this month.

Brian Daboll at the podium

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll responds to questions after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NFL owners have been under pressure to ban the play. It survived a vote that would have prohibited the call during the offseason. It’s expected to be revisited next year.

