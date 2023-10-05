Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

NFL fan goes into labor while attending Cowboys game: 'My water broke'

The Cowboys improved to 3-1 after a blowout win over the Patriots

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A couple attended last Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots rooting for opposing teams. 

Haley Waterman is a Cowboys fan, and husband Tyler supports the Patriots. But they both ended up having one very special reason to celebrate — a newborn baby.

The Watermans, along with Tyler's father and brother, who are also Patriots fans, watched the Cowboys score a touchdown in the second quarter. 

Moments later, Tyler realized his wife was going into labor. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Dallas Cowboys fans attends a game

Haley Waterman went the Cowboys-Patriots game at AT&T Stadium Oct. 1 (Haley Waterman)

"I think it was right about the time that the Cowboys got their first offensive touchdown," Tyler recalled via Fox 4 News Dallas-Forth Worth.

"And then I stand up, and my water broke. Everyone is staring at me," Haley said.

COWBOYS COACH ADMITS TEAM WILL ASK EX-49ERS QB TREY LANCE FOR INSIGHT AHEAD OF GAME AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO

But those stares became cheers as fans sitting in the stands around the Watermans realized Haley was about to become a new mom. Haley shared a conversation she had with the paramedics who took her to a hospital.

"They said they always just have drunk people that they needed to take care of. So, I'm glad I was the first for them," she said via Fox 4 News Dallas-Forth Worth.

Dallas Cowboys play against the New England Patriots

Tyler Biadasz (63) and Zack Martin (70) of the Dallas Cowboys line up during the second half against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium Oct. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Cowboys cruised to a 38-3 win over the Patriots and improved to 3-1 on the season. Despite leaving the stadium to go to the hospital with his wife, Tyler said he still took a moment to check on the game.

"I pulled out my phone and looked at the score and said, 'I'm glad we ended up having to leave because it would have been hard to stay there and witness what happened on Sunday,'" Tyler said.

Dallas Cowboys player runs with the football

Hunter Luepke (40) of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium Oct. 1, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Watermans welcomed their newest addition to the family, Delaney, shortly after 4 a.m. Oct. 2. She was born a few weeks early, but she is happy and healthy.

Haley is hoping her daughter eventually becomes a Cowboys fan but said she will ultimately let her pick which NFL team she likes the most.

"I hope that she makes the right decision and becomes a Cowboys fan for life, but I will let her decide," Haley said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She's got onesies in both, so it's her decision," Tyler said.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.