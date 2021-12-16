Ex-NFL exec rips Urban Meyer following firing: 'This is the biggest failure of leadership'

Louis Riddick, a former NFL player and executive, ripped Urban Meyer on Thursday following the Jacksonville Jaguars firing the head coach 13 games into the 2021 season.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced the dismissal early Thursday. Khan said in a statement he was "bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone."

Riddick, who now serves as a commentator for ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" broadcast tore into Meyer on "Get Up."

"This is the biggest failure of leadership, on the part of a coach, probably in the history in the NFL. At least in my time anyway. … He was handed and gifted an opportunity where he had free reign over an organization. Shad Kahn gave Urban Meyer everything he possibly could want to go ahead and restructure and rebuild his organization as he saw fit," Riddick said.

"What did Urban Meyer do with it? He made it about him. He didn’t make it about the team. … As far as his career in the NFL, it’s over. It’s done."

The Jaguars are 3-10 so far in 2021. Darrell Bevell was named the interim head coach for Meyer.

Meyer was hired as the head coach in January 2021 and the latest issues that plagued him this week appeared to be the final straw. The team lost 20-0 to the Tennessee Titans and then he was accused by former kicker Josh Lambo of kicking him during a preseason practice.

All of that, along with the tons of missteps during the season, culminated in the dismissal.