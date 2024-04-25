NFL Draft prospect Jayden Daniels shrugs off rumored issues with Commanders: 'I'm blessed to go wherever'

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is one of the top prospects entering this year's NFL Draft. The former LSU star is widely projected to be one of the first players taken in Thursday night's draft.

The Chicago Bears hold the top overall pick. Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy, has been linked to the Bears. The Washington Commanders have the second pick and are likely looking for a long-term solution at the quarterback position. Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. will all likely still be on the board when the Commanders are on the clock.

While Daniels remains the odds-on favorite to be the No. 2 pick, rumors have swirled that he would prefer to play elsewhere. However, Daniels refuted the idea that he would be uncomfortable playing for the Commanders, saying he would be "blessed" to be drafted by any NFL team.

"I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called," Daniels said on the eve of the 2024 draft. "Whoever calls my phone, whoever gives the card to the Commissioner that says my name, I’m blessed to go, and they’re gonna get my all."

Pressed further about the Commanders and asked if he would be OK going Washington, Daniels replied: "100%."

The Commanders took an unorthodox approach during predraft visits and simultaneously hosted Maye, McCarthy and other top prospects together for a Topgolf outing.

Reports that Daniels' agent, Ron Butler, wasn’t pleased with the visit led to his client answering questions about it less than two days before the draft.

"I just had fun with the other guys just being able to interact with people throughout the process. It was cool," Daniels said, adding that he’s not a golfer but is starting to learn the sport.

Daniels downplayed having any issues with the visit taking place in a group setting.

"I spent quite some time with them," Daniels said. "Obviously, Zoom meetings prior and the combine, and when I got up there I spent some time with them, but I had other places to go, so I had to catch a flight, but overall just a good visit."

First-year Commanders coach Dan Quinn hired former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be the offensive coordinator. Kingsbury had some success with dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray in Arizona and previously with Patrick Mahomes and Johnny Manziel in college.

"Obviously, his track record with mobile quarterbacks speaks for itself," Daniels said. "I’ve been familiar with Kliff."

Daniels has a strong relationship with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who was an assistant at Arizona State when he played there before transferring to LSU.

"I’ve known AP since I was a teenager, so obviously our relationship off the field meant a lot," Daniels said. "We’ll see what happens, but I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

