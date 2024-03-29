NFL Draft prospect Jayden Daniels puts elbow concerns to rest after strange photo goes viral

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels could be one of the first quarterbacks off the board next month in the NFL Draft, and he’s already turning heads on social media.

NFL fans were quick to wonder about Daniels after a picture of his throwing arm went viral. Fans focused on the way his elbow looked as he threw in a few photos.

Pictures appeared to show Daniels’ elbow protruding outward and away from the rest of his arm.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Daniels cleared up any misconceptions about his elbow on X.

"my elbow is perfectly fine .. stop the cap (lies)!!" he wrote on the social media platform.

VIEW THE POST ON X.

There are plenty of NFL teams that will be searching for a quarterback early in the first round, and Daniels is among the favorites to be selected within the top five.

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks has Daniels going No. 2 to the Washington Commanders. Even Brian Kelly believed it too.

CHIEFS' ANDY REID IMPRESSES WITH PERFECT CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH AT ROYALS' OPENING DAY

"He's going to be so committed to taking care of himself that you're not going to have to worry about size or [if] he doesn't weigh enough," Kelly said Wednesday, via CBS Sports. "Lamar (Jackson) has done a pretty good job with his size. (Patrick) Mahomes — I wouldn't consider him a giant. Because he (Daniels) is going to get the ball out to the playmakers and make plays. For Washington."

The former Tigers star was the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. He threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions last season. LSU finished the season 10-3 as Garrett Nussmeier replaced Daniels to win the ReliaQuest Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All eyes will be on Daniels when April 25 arrives.