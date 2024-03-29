Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

NFL Draft prospect Jayden Daniels puts elbow concerns to rest after strange photo goes viral

Daniels is projected to go as high as No. 2 in the draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels could be one of the first quarterbacks off the board next month in the NFL Draft, and he’s already turning heads on social media.

NFL fans were quick to wonder about Daniels after a picture of his throwing arm went viral. Fans focused on the way his elbow looked as he threw in a few photos. 

Pictures appeared to show Daniels’ elbow protruding outward and away from the rest of his arm.

Jayden Daniels vs Army

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels throws against the Army Black Knights during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge Oct. 21, 2023. (Matthew Hinton/USA Today Sports)

But Daniels cleared up any misconceptions about his elbow on X.

"my elbow is perfectly fine .. stop the cap (lies)!!" he wrote on the social media platform.

There are plenty of NFL teams that will be searching for a quarterback early in the first round, and Daniels is among the favorites to be selected within the top five. 

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks has Daniels going No. 2 to the Washington Commanders. Even Brian Kelly believed it too.

Jayden Daniels vs Ole Miss

Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers throws the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium Oct. 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"He's going to be so committed to taking care of himself that you're not going to have to worry about size or [if] he doesn't weigh enough," Kelly said Wednesday, via CBS Sports. "Lamar (Jackson) has done a pretty good job with his size. (Patrick) Mahomes — I wouldn't consider him a giant. Because he (Daniels) is going to get the ball out to the playmakers and make plays. For Washington."

The former Tigers star was the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. He threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions last season. LSU finished the season 10-3 as Garrett Nussmeier replaced Daniels to win the ReliaQuest Bowl.

JAYDEN Daniels at alma mater

Heisman Trophy winner and 2019 Cajon High School graduate Jayden Daniels smiles as he listens to a speaker during a homecoming ceremony for the LSU quarterback at the San Bernardino school Jan. 20, 2024. (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Daniels when April 25 arrives.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.