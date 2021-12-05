NFL 'acknowledges' bad call on Saints' Garrett Griffin in loss to Cowboys: report

NFL officials during Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints were criticized for a bad call against Saints tight end Garrett Griffin and, according to a report, the league is taking responsibility for the bad officiating – this time.

The NFL "privately acknowledged" to the Saints that the costly blindside block penalty against Griffin, which resulted in an 11-yard loss, should not have been called, the NFL Network reported Saturday.

DEFENSE LIFTS DALLAS TO A 27-17 VICTORY OVER SINKING SAINTS

The call was made in the third quarter when Griffin ran to block Dallas cornerback Jayron Kearse, who was blitzing toward Taysom Hill.

New Orleans would’ve secured a much-needed first down, but refs called Griffin for an​ illegal blindside block – a call social media users deemed one of the worst calls in a game.

\ CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Saints would lose a fifth straight game for the first time since 2005, the season before coach Sean Payton took over in New Orleans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s very frustrating. It’s unfamiliar territory for us," Hill said. "This is my fifth year and I haven’t experienced anything like this since I’ve been a Saint."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.